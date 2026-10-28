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APAC Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 527 New Facilities Signal Growth Beyond Core Hubs


Date: 2026-10-28 10:17:01

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Australia leads APAC data centers, while India, Malaysia and South Korea strengthen the pipeline and Southeast Asia drives infrastructure decentralization

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the APAC data center market, including detailed analysis of 946 existing data centers and 527 upcoming facilities. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center capacity, white-floor space, investment, development status, infrastructure specifications, and colocation pricing across Australia, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Designed to support strategic planning and investment decisions, the database examines existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2026, and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation pricing per kW.

APAC Data Center Market Highlights

  • The APAC region has 946 existing data centers covered in the database, with Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia, and South Korea maintaining a strong market presence.
  • Australia leads the existing APAC data center market with more than 2.1 GW of power capacity. Growth is supported by major operators including NEXTDC, CDC Data Centres, AirTrunk, and Equinix.
  • Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia are recording substantial data center development, with upcoming capacity across these markets ranging from 700 MW to 8,300 MW.
  • India, Australia, Malaysia, and South Korea collectively account for more than 70% of the region's upcoming data center power capacity, reinforcing their importance in APAC digital infrastructure expansion.
  • Development activity across emerging Southeast Asian markets indicates continued decentralization as operators and investors expand beyond established data center hubs.

Existing Data Center Coverage

The report profiles 946 operational facilities. Each facility record includes a market snapshot, region, country, city, facility address, operator or owner, and data center name. Technical coverage includes Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area), Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity), rack capacity, year of operations, Design Standards (Tier I - IV), and power and cooling redundancy.

The existing facility database supports competitive benchmarking, location analysis, capacity assessment, and operator portfolio evaluation. China data center facilities are not included in the existing data center coverage.

Upcoming Data Center Pipeline

The database analyzes 527 upcoming data center facilities, providing visibility into the regional development pipeline. Coverage includes an investment snapshot, project location, investor name, Area (White-Floor Area), Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity), and total Investment ($ Million).

Project-level capital expenditure is further segmented into Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million), Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million), and General Construction Services Investment ($ Million). Additional fields include announcement year, Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned), and the active or expected year of opening. These data points enable users to assess construction pipelines, investment opportunities, market entry timing, and future supply.

Strategic Value for Industry Participants

The report is developed for Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Data center Construction Contractors, Data center Infrastructure Providers, new entrants, consultants, consultancies, advisory firms, corporations, and government agencies. Its structured Excel format allows users to compare facilities, evaluate country-level growth, identify investors and operators, monitor upcoming capacity, and assess colocation pricing across the APAC data center market.

By consolidating operational and planned facility intelligence in one database, the report provides actionable insight into APAC data center capacity growth, infrastructure investment, competitive positioning, and emerging opportunities through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing
  • Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

    A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

    • (New Era Technology) Intervolve
    • 5G Networks
    • AAPT (TPG Telecom)
    • Aboitiz
    • Acer eDC
    • AdaniConneX
    • A-FLOW (Ayala Land and PAG's)
    • AGS Corporation
    • AIMS Data Centre (DigitalBridge)
    • Airtel (Nxtra)
    • Airtrunk+ ByteDance
    • AIS Business (CSL)
    • Aizo Group and Netrunner
    • AkashiQ
    • AM Green Group (AMG)
    • Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd (ARCPL)
    • AnsonNet
    • APT Satellite
    • Aqylon Nexus Limited
    • Area Group
    • ARTERIA Networks Corporation
    • Asia Pacific Land (APL) and Global Compute Infrastructure (GCI)
    • Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company
    • Aslan Energy Capital
    • AT TOKYO
    • Basis Bay
    • BDx
    • Beeinfotech
    • Benzy Infotech Data Center
    • Bitera Data Center
    • Bitstop Network Services
    • Biznet
    • Blackstone & Panchshil Realty
    • Bridge Data Centres
    • BRIGHTRAY
    • BSNL & NxtGen Datacenter
    • BW Digital
    • ByteDC Solutions
    • C&T + CMC Telecom
    • Caduceus Systems
    • Canon IT Solutions
    • CapitaLand
    • Carrianna Group
    • Carrier Connect Data Solutions (Nexion Group)
    • CAT Telecom (National Telecom)
    • CDC Data Centres
    • Centuria Industrial REIT
    • Chaktomuk Data Center
    • Changhae Development
    • Chief Telecom
    • China Mobile International
    • China Unicom
    • Chinachem Group
    • Chorus
    • Chunghwa Telecom
    • CITIC Telecom International
    • CloudHQ
    • CMC Telecom
    • Colocity
    • Colt Data Centre Services & ESR joint venture
    • Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
    • Converge ICT Solutions Inc.
    • Create Capital Vietnam JSC + Haimaker.ai + Vietnam Data Gen
    • CSF Group
    • CTC
    • CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom
    • Cundall Johnston
    • Currenc Group Inc.
    • Cyber Data International
    • Cyfuture India
    • CyrusOne KEP
    • Da Nang IDC
    • Daewoo Engineering & Construction
    • DAMAC Digital
    • DAOU IDC
    • Data Center First
    • Data Centre 220
    • Data Vault
    • Datacom Group Ltd
    • DataGrid
    • Daun Penh Provider
    • DayOne (GDS Services)
    • DC Alliance
    • DC Connect
    • DC West
    • DCI Data Centers & Koramco
    • Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality)
    • Digital Edge
    • Digital Edge DC
    • Digital Halo
    • Digital Hyperspace Indonesia
    • Digital Realty
    • Digital Sense
    • Diode Ventures and ENDEC
    • DITO Telecommunity
    • Doma Infrastructure Group (DIG)
    • Dongyang (Eugene Group) (Construction to commence 1H 2026)
    • Dreammark1 Corporation
    • DTP
    • DTS Telecom
    • DXN
    • eASPNet
    • EasyLink
    • Edge Centres
    • EdgeConneX
    • Elitery Data Center
    • Empyrion Digital
    • Enable Networks
    • Endec Group
    • ePLDT
    • Epoch Digital (Actis + ADIK)
    • Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)
    • Equinix
    • ESDS Data Center
    • ESR
    • Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)
    • Everstone
    • Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana
    • Far EasTone Telecommunications
    • Fir Hills Inc.
    • Firmus & CDC Data Centres
    • FLOW Digital Infrastructure (PAG)
    • FPT Telecom
    • Fujitsu
    • FutureData
    • G42 (UAE) + FPT + VinaCapital + Viet Thai Group
    • Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)
    • Geraldton Data Centre
    • GIBO Holdings Ltd.
    • Giga Computing
    • GigaStream Toyama
    • Global Digital Management Solutions Pte Ltd
    • Global Switch
    • Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))
    • GLP (Ada Infrastructure)
    • Gold Coast Data Centre
    • Golden TMH Telecom Co.
    • Ltd (GTMH)
    • Goodman
    • Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)
    • GreenSquareDC
    • GSA DATA CENTER
    • Hanel-CSF
    • Haoyang Data
    • HDC Data Center
    • Henox Data Centers
    • Hiranandani Group
    • HITC & Evolution Data Center
    • HKCOLO
    • HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)
    • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
    • Hostway
    • HT Networks
    • HTC Telecom International (ECODC)
    • Hyosung Group
    • i-Berhad
    • IDC Frontier
    • IDC Frontier (SoftBank)
    • IGIS Asset Management
    • IndoKeppel Data Centres
    • I-NET Corp.
    • Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)
    • Infracrowd Capital
    • Integer DC
    • Interactive
    • Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
    • Internet Thailand
    • Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)
    • Internode Pty Ltd
    • Inuverse
    • IPTP Networks
    • irix Sdn. Bhd.
    • iron Mountain
    • iseek
    • ISPT
    • iTech Tower Data Centre Services
    • Jakel & PiDC
    • K2 STRATEGIC
    • Kakao
    • KBC - AIC - VietinBank
    • Kedia Infotech
    • Keppel DC REIT
    • Kepstar Data Centre Management
    • Kingtel Telecom
    • KINX
    • KIRZ Data Center Service
    • KORAMCO Assets Management
    • Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group
    • KOSCOM
    • KT Cloud (Capstone Asset Management)
    • Lao Data Center Co. Ltd
    • Larsen & Toubro
    • Leading Edge Data Centres
    • Lehr Consultants International
    • LG Uplus
    • LG
    • KEPCO
    • and Hanwha
    • Localhost
    • Lotte Innovate
    • Lumina CloudInfra
    • Macquarie Data Centres
    • Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund (LG CNS - Customer)
    • Macquarie Telecom Group
    • MaNaDr
    • Mapletree Investment Trust
    • Markham Real Estate Partners
    • Marunouchi Direct Access
    • MC Digital Realty
    • Megaspeed
    • Megawide Co +Evolution Data Centers
    • MekongNET
    • Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy
    • MettaDC
    • Micron21
    • MIRAIT ONE Corporation
    • Mitsui Fudosan
    • Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
    • Myint & Associates Telecommunications Ltd.
    • MyTelehaus
    • Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land
    • NES DATA
    • NetDataVault
    • netXDC (SCSK)
    • NeutraDC - Nxera & Medco Power
    • New Generation International
    • New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)
    • Nex
    • NEXTDC
    • Nextgen Data Centre
    • NTT Global Data Centers
    • NTT-TEPCO Power Grid
    • Nxera (Singtel)
    • Ocean Wave Communication
    • Okestro
    • OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
    • On Q Communications
    • OneAsia Network
    • Open AI & SK Telecom
    • Open DC
    • OPTAGE
    • Over the wire
    • Pacific Internet
    • Perri Projects
    • Phcolo
    • Pi Datacenters
    • PIPE Networks (TPG Telecom)
    • Plan B Limited(Atturra)
    • Polaris
    • Princeton Digital Group
    • Proen Internet
    • Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
    • Pure Data Centres
    • Qualysite Technologies
    • Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
    • Rack Bank
    • Racks Central
    • RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
    • ReadyIDC
    • Reliance
    • Ricoh
    • RoVision Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd
    • Sabay Digital
    • Saigon Asset Management (SAM)
    • Saigontel
    • SAKURA internet
    • Samsung
    • Samsung SDS
    • SC Zeus Data Centers
    • SEAX Indonesia Pratama
    • SECOM Trust Systems
    • SEJONG Networks
    • SGC Energy
    • Shinsegae I&C
    • Sify Technologies
    • Sinar Primera
    • Singtel & Telekom Malaysia
    • SK broadband
    • SK Ecoplant
    • DCT Telecom and KB Asset Management
    • SKYY Development
    • SM+
    • ST Engineering
    • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
    • STACK Infrastructure
    • Starwood Capital Group
    • Doma Infrastructure Group
    • and Telstra InfraCo.
    • Stellar DC (Stecon + SC Zeus + Freyr Technology)
    • SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
    • SunnyVision
    • SUPERNAP Thailand
    • Syncom
    • T4 Group
    • Taiwan Mobile
    • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) & OpenAI
    • TCC Technology
    • Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)
    • Telehouse (KDDI)
    • Teleindia Networks (DataSamudra)
    • Telin Singapore
    • Telkom Indonesia
    • Telstra
    • TenPeaks (Spark Digital)
    • TIS INTEC Group
    • Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited
    • Toyota Tsusho Corporation
    • TPG Angelo Gordon
    • Trifalga
    • Trijit Data Centre
    • True IDC
    • Umbrellar
    • United Information Highway (UIH)
    • UPC Volt
    • USDC Technology
    • VADS (TM One)
    • Vantage Data Centers
    • Vector Fibre
    • Verizon
    • Viettel
    • Viettel IDC
    • VNPT
    • VNTT
    • Vocus
    • VueNow
    • WHA
    • Wide Creek Asset Management & PDG
    • Xtreme Networks`
    • YCO Cloud Centers
    • yes seatel
    • Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation
    • YTL Data Center Holdings
    • ZDATA Technologies (Computility Technology)
    • Zettagrid (DC Two)
    • ZR Power Holdings

    For more information about this report visit

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