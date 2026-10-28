APAC Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 527 New Facilities Signal Growth Beyond Core Hubs
Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the APAC data center market, including detailed analysis of 946 existing data centers and 527 upcoming facilities. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center capacity, white-floor space, investment, development status, infrastructure specifications, and colocation pricing across Australia, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Designed to support strategic planning and investment decisions, the database examines existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2026, and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation pricing per kW.
APAC Data Center Market Highlights
- The APAC region has 946 existing data centers covered in the database, with Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia, and South Korea maintaining a strong market presence. Australia leads the existing APAC data center market with more than 2.1 GW of power capacity. Growth is supported by major operators including NEXTDC, CDC Data Centres, AirTrunk, and Equinix. Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia are recording substantial data center development, with upcoming capacity across these markets ranging from 700 MW to 8,300 MW. India, Australia, Malaysia, and South Korea collectively account for more than 70% of the region's upcoming data center power capacity, reinforcing their importance in APAC digital infrastructure expansion. Development activity across emerging Southeast Asian markets indicates continued decentralization as operators and investors expand beyond established data center hubs.
Existing Data Center Coverage
The report profiles 946 operational facilities. Each facility record includes a market snapshot, region, country, city, facility address, operator or owner, and data center name. Technical coverage includes Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area), Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity), rack capacity, year of operations, Design Standards (Tier I - IV), and power and cooling redundancy.
The existing facility database supports competitive benchmarking, location analysis, capacity assessment, and operator portfolio evaluation. China data center facilities are not included in the existing data center coverage.
Upcoming Data Center Pipeline
The database analyzes 527 upcoming data center facilities, providing visibility into the regional development pipeline. Coverage includes an investment snapshot, project location, investor name, Area (White-Floor Area), Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity), and total Investment ($ Million).
Project-level capital expenditure is further segmented into Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million), Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million), and General Construction Services Investment ($ Million). Additional fields include announcement year, Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned), and the active or expected year of opening. These data points enable users to assess construction pipelines, investment opportunities, market entry timing, and future supply.
Strategic Value for Industry Participants
The report is developed for Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Data center Construction Contractors, Data center Infrastructure Providers, new entrants, consultants, consultancies, advisory firms, corporations, and government agencies. Its structured Excel format allows users to compare facilities, evaluate country-level growth, identify investors and operators, monitor upcoming capacity, and assess colocation pricing across the APAC data center market.
By consolidating operational and planned facility intelligence in one database, the report provides actionable insight into APAC data center capacity growth, infrastructure investment, competitive positioning, and emerging opportunities through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- (New Era Technology) Intervolve 5G Networks AAPT (TPG Telecom) Aboitiz Acer eDC AdaniConneX A-FLOW (Ayala Land and PAG's) AGS Corporation AIMS Data Centre (DigitalBridge) Airtel (Nxtra) Airtrunk+ ByteDance AIS Business (CSL) Aizo Group and Netrunner AkashiQ AM Green Group (AMG) Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd (ARCPL) AnsonNet APT Satellite Aqylon Nexus Limited Area Group ARTERIA Networks Corporation Asia Pacific Land (APL) and Global Compute Infrastructure (GCI) Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company Aslan Energy Capital AT TOKYO Basis Bay BDx Beeinfotech Benzy Infotech Data Center Bitera Data Center Bitstop Network Services Biznet Blackstone & Panchshil Realty Bridge Data Centres BRIGHTRAY BSNL & NxtGen Datacenter BW Digital ByteDC Solutions C&T + CMC Telecom Caduceus Systems Canon IT Solutions CapitaLand Carrianna Group Carrier Connect Data Solutions (Nexion Group) CAT Telecom (National Telecom) CDC Data Centres Centuria Industrial REIT Chaktomuk Data Center Changhae Development Chief Telecom China Mobile International China Unicom Chinachem Group Chorus Chunghwa Telecom CITIC Telecom International CloudHQ CMC Telecom Colocity Colt Data Centre Services & ESR joint venture Computer Concepts Limited (CCL) Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Create Capital Vietnam JSC + Haimaker.ai + Vietnam Data Gen CSF Group CTC CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom Cundall Johnston Currenc Group Inc. Cyber Data International Cyfuture India CyrusOne KEP Da Nang IDC Daewoo Engineering & Construction DAMAC Digital DAOU IDC Data Center First Data Centre 220 Data Vault Datacom Group Ltd DataGrid Daun Penh Provider DayOne (GDS Services) DC Alliance DC Connect DC West DCI Data Centers & Koramco Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality) Digital Edge Digital Edge DC Digital Halo Digital Hyperspace Indonesia Digital Realty Digital Sense Diode Ventures and ENDEC DITO Telecommunity Doma Infrastructure Group (DIG) Dongyang (Eugene Group) (Construction to commence 1H 2026) Dreammark1 Corporation DTP DTS Telecom DXN eASPNet EasyLink Edge Centres EdgeConneX Elitery Data Center Empyrion Digital Enable Networks Endec Group ePLDT Epoch Digital (Actis + ADIK) Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation) Equinix ESDS Data Center ESR Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center) Everstone Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana Far EasTone Telecommunications Fir Hills Inc. Firmus & CDC Data Centres FLOW Digital Infrastructure (PAG) FPT Telecom Fujitsu FutureData G42 (UAE) + FPT + VinaCapital + Viet Thai Group Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon) Geraldton Data Centre GIBO Holdings Ltd. Giga Computing GigaStream Toyama Global Digital Management Solutions Pte Ltd Global Switch Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC)) GLP (Ada Infrastructure) Gold Coast Data Centre Golden TMH Telecom Co. Ltd (GTMH) Goodman Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers) GreenSquareDC GSA DATA CENTER Hanel-CSF Haoyang Data HDC Data Center Henox Data Centers Hiranandani Group HITC & Evolution Data Center HKCOLO HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications) Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Hostway HT Networks HTC Telecom International (ECODC) Hyosung Group i-Berhad IDC Frontier IDC Frontier (SoftBank) IGIS Asset Management IndoKeppel Data Centres I-NET Corp. Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital) Infracrowd Capital Integer DC Interactive Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ) Internet Thailand Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia) Internode Pty Ltd Inuverse IPTP Networks irix Sdn. Bhd. iron Mountain iseek ISPT iTech Tower Data Centre Services Jakel & PiDC K2 STRATEGIC Kakao KBC - AIC - VietinBank Kedia Infotech Keppel DC REIT Kepstar Data Centre Management Kingtel Telecom KINX KIRZ Data Center Service KORAMCO Assets Management Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group KOSCOM KT Cloud (Capstone Asset Management) Lao Data Center Co. Ltd Larsen & Toubro Leading Edge Data Centres Lehr Consultants International LG Uplus LG KEPCO and Hanwha Localhost Lotte Innovate Lumina CloudInfra Macquarie Data Centres Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund (LG CNS - Customer) Macquarie Telecom Group MaNaDr Mapletree Investment Trust Markham Real Estate Partners Marunouchi Direct Access MC Digital Realty Megaspeed Megawide Co +Evolution Data Centers MekongNET Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy MettaDC Micron21 MIRAIT ONE Corporation Mitsui Fudosan Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC) Myint & Associates Telecommunications Ltd. MyTelehaus Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land NES DATA NetDataVault netXDC (SCSK) NeutraDC - Nxera & Medco Power New Generation International New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT) Nex NEXTDC Nextgen Data Centre NTT Global Data Centers NTT-TEPCO Power Grid Nxera (Singtel) Ocean Wave Communication Okestro OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC) On Q Communications OneAsia Network Open AI & SK Telecom Open DC OPTAGE Over the wire Pacific Internet Perri Projects Phcolo Pi Datacenters PIPE Networks (TPG Telecom) Plan B Limited(Atturra) Polaris Princeton Digital Group Proen Internet Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN Pure Data Centres Qualysite Technologies Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners Rack Bank Racks Central RailTel Corporation of India Ltd ReadyIDC Reliance Ricoh RoVision Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd Sabay Digital Saigon Asset Management (SAM) Saigontel SAKURA internet Samsung Samsung SDS SC Zeus Data Centers SEAX Indonesia Pratama SECOM Trust Systems SEJONG Networks SGC Energy Shinsegae I&C Sify Technologies Sinar Primera Singtel & Telekom Malaysia SK broadband SK Ecoplant DCT Telecom and KB Asset Management SKYY Development SM+ ST Engineering ST Telemedia Global Data Centres STACK Infrastructure Starwood Capital Group Doma Infrastructure Group and Telstra InfraCo. Stellar DC (Stecon + SC Zeus + Freyr Technology) SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage) SunnyVision SUPERNAP Thailand Syncom T4 Group Taiwan Mobile Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) & OpenAI TCC Technology Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL) Telehouse (KDDI) Teleindia Networks (DataSamudra) Telin Singapore Telkom Indonesia Telstra TenPeaks (Spark Digital) TIS INTEC Group Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited Toyota Tsusho Corporation TPG Angelo Gordon Trifalga Trijit Data Centre True IDC Umbrellar United Information Highway (UIH) UPC Volt USDC Technology VADS (TM One) Vantage Data Centers Vector Fibre Verizon Viettel Viettel IDC VNPT VNTT Vocus VueNow WHA Wide Creek Asset Management & PDG Xtreme Networks` YCO Cloud Centers yes seatel Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation YTL Data Center Holdings ZDATA Technologies (Computility Technology) Zettagrid (DC Two) ZR Power Holdings
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