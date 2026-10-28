APAC Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 527 New Facilities Signal Growth Beyond Core Hubs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Australia leads APAC data centers, while India, Malaysia and South Korea strengthen the pipeline and Southeast Asia drives infrastructure decentralization

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the APAC data center market, including detailed analysis of 946 existing data centers and 527 upcoming facilities. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center capacity, white-floor space, investment, development status, infrastructure specifications, and colocation pricing across Australia, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Designed to support strategic planning and investment decisions, the database examines existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2026, and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation pricing per kW.

APAC Data Center Market Highlights



The APAC region has 946 existing data centers covered in the database, with Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia, and South Korea maintaining a strong market presence.

Australia leads the existing APAC data center market with more than 2.1 GW of power capacity. Growth is supported by major operators including NEXTDC, CDC Data Centres, AirTrunk, and Equinix.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia are recording substantial data center development, with upcoming capacity across these markets ranging from 700 MW to 8,300 MW.

India, Australia, Malaysia, and South Korea collectively account for more than 70% of the region's upcoming data center power capacity, reinforcing their importance in APAC digital infrastructure expansion. Development activity across emerging Southeast Asian markets indicates continued decentralization as operators and investors expand beyond established data center hubs.

Existing Data Center Coverage

The report profiles 946 operational facilities. Each facility record includes a market snapshot, region, country, city, facility address, operator or owner, and data center name. Technical coverage includes Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area), Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity), rack capacity, year of operations, Design Standards (Tier I - IV), and power and cooling redundancy.

The existing facility database supports competitive benchmarking, location analysis, capacity assessment, and operator portfolio evaluation. China data center facilities are not included in the existing data center coverage.

Upcoming Data Center Pipeline

The database analyzes 527 upcoming data center facilities, providing visibility into the regional development pipeline. Coverage includes an investment snapshot, project location, investor name, Area (White-Floor Area), Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity), and total Investment ($ Million).

Project-level capital expenditure is further segmented into Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million), Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million), and General Construction Services Investment ($ Million). Additional fields include announcement year, Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned), and the active or expected year of opening. These data points enable users to assess construction pipelines, investment opportunities, market entry timing, and future supply.

Strategic Value for Industry Participants

The report is developed for Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Data center Construction Contractors, Data center Infrastructure Providers, new entrants, consultants, consultancies, advisory firms, corporations, and government agencies. Its structured Excel format allows users to compare facilities, evaluate country-level growth, identify investors and operators, monitor upcoming capacity, and assess colocation pricing across the APAC data center market.

By consolidating operational and planned facility intelligence in one database, the report provides actionable insight into APAC data center capacity growth, infrastructure investment, competitive positioning, and emerging opportunities through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

About the DatabaseScope & AssumptionsDefinitionsSnapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center FacilityExisting Data Center DatabaseUpcoming Data Center FacilityExisting vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)Colocation PricingExplore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

Aboitiz

Acer eDC

AdaniConneX

A-FLOW (Ayala Land and PAG's)

AGS Corporation

AIMS Data Centre (DigitalBridge)

Airtel (Nxtra)

Airtrunk+ ByteDance

AIS Business (CSL)

Aizo Group and Netrunner

AkashiQ

AM Green Group (AMG)

Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd (ARCPL)

AnsonNet

APT Satellite

Aqylon Nexus Limited

Area Group

ARTERIA Networks Corporation

Asia Pacific Land (APL) and Global Compute Infrastructure (GCI)

Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company

Aslan Energy Capital

AT TOKYO

Basis Bay

BDx

Beeinfotech

Benzy Infotech Data Center

Bitera Data Center

Bitstop Network Services

Biznet

Blackstone & Panchshil Realty

Bridge Data Centres

BRIGHTRAY

BSNL & NxtGen Datacenter

BW Digital

ByteDC Solutions

C&T + CMC Telecom

Caduceus Systems

Canon IT Solutions

CapitaLand

Carrianna Group

Carrier Connect Data Solutions (Nexion Group)

CAT Telecom (National Telecom)

CDC Data Centres

Centuria Industrial REIT

Chaktomuk Data Center

Changhae Development

Chief Telecom

China Mobile International

China Unicom

Chinachem Group

Chorus

Chunghwa Telecom

CITIC Telecom International

CloudHQ

CMC Telecom

Colocity

Colt Data Centre Services & ESR joint venture

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

Create Capital Vietnam JSC + Haimaker.ai + Vietnam Data Gen

CSF Group

CTC

CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom

Cundall Johnston

Currenc Group Inc.

Cyber Data International

Cyfuture India

CyrusOne KEP

Da Nang IDC

Daewoo Engineering & Construction

DAMAC Digital

DAOU IDC

Data Center First

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

DataGrid

Daun Penh Provider

DayOne (GDS Services)

DC Alliance

DC Connect

DC West

DCI Data Centers & Koramco

Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality)

Digital Edge

Digital Edge DC

Digital Halo

Digital Hyperspace Indonesia

Digital Realty

Digital Sense

Diode Ventures and ENDEC

DITO Telecommunity

Doma Infrastructure Group (DIG)

Dongyang (Eugene Group) (Construction to commence 1H 2026)

Dreammark1 Corporation

DTP

DTS Telecom

DXN

eASPNet

EasyLink

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Elitery Data Center

Empyrion Digital

Enable Networks

Endec Group

ePLDT

Epoch Digital (Actis + ADIK)

Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)

Equinix

ESDS Data Center

ESR

Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)

Everstone

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

Far EasTone Telecommunications

Fir Hills Inc.

Firmus & CDC Data Centres

FLOW Digital Infrastructure (PAG)

FPT Telecom

Fujitsu

FutureData

G42 (UAE) + FPT + VinaCapital + Viet Thai Group

Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)

Geraldton Data Centre

GIBO Holdings Ltd.

Giga Computing

GigaStream Toyama

Global Digital Management Solutions Pte Ltd

Global Switch

Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))

GLP (Ada Infrastructure)

Gold Coast Data Centre

Golden TMH Telecom Co.

Ltd (GTMH)

Goodman

Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)

GreenSquareDC

GSA DATA CENTER

Hanel-CSF

Haoyang Data

HDC Data Center

Henox Data Centers

Hiranandani Group

HITC & Evolution Data Center

HKCOLO

HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Hostway

HT Networks

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Hyosung Group

i-Berhad

IDC Frontier

IDC Frontier (SoftBank)

IGIS Asset Management

IndoKeppel Data Centres

I-NET Corp.

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Infracrowd Capital

Integer DC

Interactive

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Internet Thailand

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

Internode Pty Ltd

Inuverse

IPTP Networks

irix Sdn. Bhd.

iron Mountain

iseek

ISPT

iTech Tower Data Centre Services

Jakel & PiDC

K2 STRATEGIC

Kakao

KBC - AIC - VietinBank

Kedia Infotech

Keppel DC REIT

Kepstar Data Centre Management

Kingtel Telecom

KINX

KIRZ Data Center Service

KORAMCO Assets Management

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

KOSCOM

KT Cloud (Capstone Asset Management)

Lao Data Center Co. Ltd

Larsen & Toubro

Leading Edge Data Centres

Lehr Consultants International

LG Uplus

LG

KEPCO

and Hanwha

Localhost

Lotte Innovate

Lumina CloudInfra

Macquarie Data Centres

Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund (LG CNS - Customer)

Macquarie Telecom Group

MaNaDr

Mapletree Investment Trust

Markham Real Estate Partners

Marunouchi Direct Access

MC Digital Realty

Megaspeed

Megawide Co +Evolution Data Centers

MekongNET

Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy

MettaDC

Micron21

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

Mitsui Fudosan

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

Myint & Associates Telecommunications Ltd.

MyTelehaus

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NES DATA

NetDataVault

netXDC (SCSK)

NeutraDC - Nxera & Medco Power

New Generation International

New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)

Nex

NEXTDC

Nextgen Data Centre

NTT Global Data Centers

NTT-TEPCO Power Grid

Nxera (Singtel)

Ocean Wave Communication

Okestro

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

OneAsia Network

Open AI & SK Telecom

Open DC

OPTAGE

Over the wire

Pacific Internet

Perri Projects

Phcolo

Pi Datacenters

PIPE Networks (TPG Telecom)

Plan B Limited(Atturra)

Polaris

Princeton Digital Group

Proen Internet

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

Pure Data Centres

Qualysite Technologies

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Rack Bank

Racks Central

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd

ReadyIDC

Reliance

Ricoh

RoVision Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd

Sabay Digital

Saigon Asset Management (SAM)

Saigontel

SAKURA internet

Samsung

Samsung SDS

SC Zeus Data Centers

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

SECOM Trust Systems

SEJONG Networks

SGC Energy

Shinsegae I&C

Sify Technologies

Sinar Primera

Singtel & Telekom Malaysia

SK broadband

SK Ecoplant

DCT Telecom and KB Asset Management

SKYY Development

SM+

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

Starwood Capital Group

Doma Infrastructure Group

and Telstra InfraCo.

Stellar DC (Stecon + SC Zeus + Freyr Technology)

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

SunnyVision

SUPERNAP Thailand

Syncom

T4 Group

Taiwan Mobile

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) & OpenAI

TCC Technology

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)

Telehouse (KDDI)

Teleindia Networks (DataSamudra)

Telin Singapore

Telkom Indonesia

Telstra

TenPeaks (Spark Digital)

TIS INTEC Group

Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

TPG Angelo Gordon

Trifalga

Trijit Data Centre

True IDC

Umbrellar

United Information Highway (UIH)

UPC Volt

USDC Technology

VADS (TM One)

Vantage Data Centers

Vector Fibre

Verizon

Viettel

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

Vocus

VueNow

WHA

Wide Creek Asset Management & PDG

Xtreme Networks`

YCO Cloud Centers

yes seatel

Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation

YTL Data Center Holdings

ZDATA Technologies (Computility Technology)

Zettagrid (DC Two) ZR Power Holdings

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900