New Rexall Survey Signals Potential Drop In Vaccination Rates As Canada Heads Into Flu Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Less than half of people in Canada know they're eligible for a flu shot, while only one in four plan to get vaccinated this year

Mississauga, ON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada prepares for another respiratory illness season, new national research commissioned by Rexall suggests vaccination rates may continue to decline, with significant gaps in awareness and intent around flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines.

Less than half of respondents (44%) know they are eligible for a free flu shot, while only 26% say they have received or intend to receive one this season. For COVID-19, 36% are aware of their eligibility and just 20% plan to get vaccinated.

The findings follow Public Health Agency of Canada data showing only 34% of adults received a flu vaccine during the 2025-26 season.

“Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and your community from serious respiratory illness,” said Jeff Boutilier, SVP and Chief Operating Officer at Rexall.“These findings suggest many people do not realize they are eligible or have not made vaccination a priority. Pharmacists can help close that gap by providing clear information and convenient access.”

Many People in Canada Don't Think They Need Vaccines

Among those who did not receive each vaccine last year, the most common reason for skipping these vaccines was believing vaccination was unnecessary, cited by 24% for flu, 26% for COVID-19 for adults 18+ and 23% for RSV among adults 55+.

Among those who skipped a flu vaccine last season, 42% pointed to reasons such as not thinking they needed it, forgetting, putting it off or not finding the time. By comparison, 18% cited concerns related to side effects, effectiveness or vaccine strain matching.

Awareness was particularly low for RSV, with only 19% of respondents aged 55+ knowing they are eligible and 11% saying they have received or intend to receive the vaccine.

Rexall Pharmacists Can Help Close the Awareness Gap

When asked what would make vaccination easier, respondents pointed to free availability (41%), walk-in access (34%) and locations close to home (34%). Only 2% of those who skipped a flu vaccine cited cost as their primary barrier.

To help make vaccination more convenient and accessible, Rexall offers walk-in vaccinations at participating pharmacies, online appointment booking and corporate mobile flu clinics that bring vaccination directly to workplaces. These options give communities greater flexibility to get vaccinated when and where it works best for them.

The findings also highlight the important role pharmacists can play in closing awareness gaps through education, reminders, and trusted healthcare conversations, particularly around RSV.

Rexall encourages everyone to speak with their local pharmacist about vaccine eligibility and availability, walk-in to a participating pharmacy or book an appointment online. Employers can also explore Rexall's corporate mobile flu clinics to help make vaccination more accessible for their teams.

About the Research

The research was commissioned by Rexall and conducted by Angus Reid Group among a representative sample of adults in Canada. Results should be reviewed and approved by Angus Reid prior to public release. Full methodology details can be provided upon publication.

-30-

About Rexall

Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canada's health, one person at a time. With a network of conveniently located stores and a growing range of healthcare services, Rexall is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality care to communities across the country. For more information, visit rexall.ca.

CONTACT: Serena Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd 647-326-4105...