HP And Hyperion Enter A Strategic Preferred Partner Agreement To Expand Commercial Availability Of Tungsten Carbide Additive Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HP Metal Jet technology and Hyperion's hard-materials expertise and sintering competence come together to accelerate commercial production of additively manufactured tungsten carbide components

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Additive Manufacturing (HP) and Hyperion Materials & Technologies (Hyperion) today announced a Strategic Preferred Partner Agreement to advance the commercialization of tungsten carbide (WC) additive manufacturing and make production-ready components and rapid prototyping more accessible to industrial customers worldwide.

In October 2026, Hyperion installed a new HP Metal Jet S100 printer at their production facility in Barcelona. Using HP's scalable binder jet additive manufacturing platform, and Hyperion's expertise in WC manufacturing, sintering, and finishing, the collaboration creates an integrated path from application development and qualification through serial production.

The platform uses Hyperion's new CarbiFormTM line of tungsten carbide ready-to-print powders that are specifically designed for additive manufacturing via a binder jet printing process. CarbiForm is tested to work with HP's Metal Jet printer when paired with Hyperion's sintering operations.

“This preferred partner agreement allows us to combine our decades of hard-materials experience with HP's highly scalable additive manufacturing platform,” said Biju Varghese, Chief Technology Officer at Hyperion.“The result is a new manufacturing option for customers looking to create complex, high-performance tungsten carbide components and bring them to production with confidence.”

For manufacturers, the expanded collaboration opens opportunities to explore designs that may be difficult or uneconomical to produce using conventional methods, including complex geometries, application-specific features, consolidated components, and customized solutions. It also creates opportunities to shorten development cycles and improve material utilization while maintaining the performance characteristics that make tungsten carbide essential to demanding industrial environments.

“Hyperion brings the depth of expertise needed to help scale WC additive manufacturing on HP Metal Jet printers,” said Arvind Rangarajan, Head of Product & Strategy at HP Additive Manufacturing.“Its knowledge across the tungsten carbide value chain, combined with HP's technology, can help customers translate the design freedom of additive manufacturing into reliable, production-ready components.”

With commercial manufacturing capability now available through Hyperion on HP Metal Jet S100 printers, the companies will work jointly with customers to identify and qualify applications where tungsten carbide additive manufacturing can deliver meaningful technical and economic advantages.

HP will be highlighting this technology at Formnext, November17-20 in Frankfurt, Germany in Hall 12.1, Booth D41. Hyperion representatives will be available throughout the show to answer any questions or discuss prototyping.

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