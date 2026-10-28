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Borregaard ASA: Reporting Of Transactions In Borregaard ASA's Shares Made By Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


Date: 2026-10-28 10:17:00

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kristin Misund, Senior Vice President, R&D and Business development, has on 28 October 2026 sold 25,000 shares in Borregaard ASA at an average price of NOK 153.80 per share. Following this transaction, Kristin Misund owns 45,223 shares and holds 52,500 options in Borregaard ASA. The shares are sold at Oslo Stock Exchange.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 28 October 2026

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.

Attachment

  • Borregaard ASA - Notification Kristin Misund

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111879531


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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