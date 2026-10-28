Advanced Drainage Systems Introduces Aqualuxtm, A High-Performance Stormwater Filtration System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New technology helps improve stormwater quality, save space and expand ADS' complete water management solutions.

HILLIARD, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS), a leader in the water industry, today announced the launch of AquaLuxTM, a high-performance filtration system designed to help communities, businesses and developers manage stormwater more effectively while protecting water quality.

As rainwater flows across roads, parking lots and other paved surfaces, it carries dirt, sediment and pollutants that can eventually reach nearby streams, rivers and lakes. AquaLux helps address this challenge by filtering stormwater before it is released into the environment. The system uses advanced filtration technology to capture sediment and other suspended particles. Independent testing has verified that AquaLux removes 80% of total suspended solids (TSS), a common measure of particles found in stormwater.

AquaLux is also designed to handle large amounts of stormwater while taking up less space underground. This is especially valuable for projects where land is limited, such as commercial developments, parking lots, roadways and urban areas.

“With AquaLux, we're creating a better way to address water quality without compromising valuable space,” said Kelly Harrison, Product Director of Water Quality at ADS.“The system combines proven filtration performance with a compact design, making it easier to meet water quality requirements while maximizing the potential of a site.”

AquaLux uses a two-step process to treat stormwater. First, larger sediment particles settle to the bottom of the system. Water then passes through specialized filters that capture smaller particles before the treated water moves downstream.

The system offers several benefits:



Cleaner water: Independently verified to remove 80% of suspended solids from stormwater under NJDEP/NJCAT testing protocols.

Smaller footprint: Treats large amounts of stormwater in a compact underground system, leaving more room for buildings, parking and other uses.

Design flexibility: Works with challenging site elevations and is available in multiple configurations to meet different project requirements. Simplified operation: Designed without moving parts, helping make operation and maintenance easier.



AquaLux further strengthens ADS' ability to provide complete stormwater management solutions. From the moment a raindrop hits the ground to the point where it is safely returned to the environment, ADS provides solutions to manage every step of its journey.

“Our strength is in bringing together solutions that address every stage of stormwater management,” said Brian King, EVP of Marketing and Product Management.“From collecting and moving water to storing and treating it, our products work together to create a more complete, efficient system. AquaLux adds another important capability to that portfolio, giving our customers greater flexibility."

By bringing these products together, ADS helps engineers design integrated systems rather than relying on individual products from multiple suppliers.

Learn more about AquaLux by clicking here.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and wastewater solutions designed to manage the world's most precious resource: water. ADS, along with NDS and Infiltrator Water Technologies, provides superior stormwater drainage and wastewater products used across commercial, residential and agricultural applications, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS operates the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team and a vast manufacturing network and is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America. To learn more, visit the Company's website at .

Media Contact:

Heather Schreiber

Director of Marketing

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

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614-216-3757