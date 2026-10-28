Esker Appoints Matthias Goehler As Chief Product Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Goehler will lead Esker's global product strategy, accelerating agentic AI innovation and deepening customer collaboration

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. - October 28, 2026 - Esker, the leading Agentic AI Suite for the Office of the CFO, announced today the appointment of Matthias Goehler as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Goehler will lead Esker's product strategy, with a focus on advancing its agentic AI capabilities and ensuring Esker's solutions continue to deliver value to customers and address their evolving business needs.

With more than 25 years of international experience in enterprise software and digital transformation, Goehler brings a strong track record in product strategy and technology leadership. Prior to joining Esker, he served as Chief Technology Officer for EMEA at Zendesk and spent 16 years at SAP in senior product management and strategy roles.

At Esker, Goehler will shape the company's long-term product vision, accelerate innovation while ensuring that product investments deliver measurable value to customers. He will also oversee product roadmap execution and work to better align product development with R&D, marketing, and sales.

“Esker is already transforming how finance teams work, and I see a huge opportunity to build on that foundation as we advance our agentic AI capabilities,” said Goehler.“My priority is to ensure that every product investment delivers meaningful value to our customers. By bringing them closer to the development process and creating more opportunities to co-innovate, we can build solutions that not only address today's challenges but also anticipate tomorrow's needs.”

“Esker has always been a deeply customer-centric business, and Matthias' customer-first mindset makes him a strong fit for our team,” said Jean-Jacques Berard, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Esker.“His experience leading global product organizations and translating emerging technologies into business value will be instrumental as we accelerate innovation and continue evolving our solutions for the Office of the CFO.”

Goehler's appointment marks an important step in Esker's ambition to shape the future of AI-powered finance transformation.

About Esker

Esker's Agentic AI Suite for the Office of the CFO combines proven automation with AI agents that turn data into action across source-to-pay and order-to-cash processes - improving working capital and cashflow, scaling productivity, and strengthening financial performance. This blend of expertise, trusted technology, and continuous innovation enables greater autonomy across workflows while keeping people in control of the decisions that matter. Headquartered in Lyon, France, Esker has 1,200 employees across 15 global locations. To learn more about Esker, visit , follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

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