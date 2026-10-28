Maria Galland Paris And Revieve Launch [SKIN]ALYZE PRO Across Seven European Markets

Maria Galland Paris' AI-powered Skin Advisor, powered by Revieve, analyzes individual skin needs to deliver personalized product recommendations and tailored skincare rituals.

Maria Galland Paris' professional skincare expertise meets AI-powered skin analysis for personalized product recommendations and tailored skincare rituals.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maria Galland Paris, the professional skincare Maison known for its highly personalized approach to beauty, and Revieve, a global beauty technology leader, today announced the launch of [SKIN]ALYZE PRO, a new AI-powered Skin Advisor designed to help consumers better understand their skin and discover personalized Maria Galland Paris skincare rituals.The digital launch builds on Maria Galland Paris' existing in-institute skin consultation experience, where beauticians use the Revieve-powered technology on iPads to support professional skin analysis and personalized recommendations during consultations.With [SKIN]ALYZE PRO now available online, consumers can access personalized skincare guidance wherever they choose to begin their journey, creating a closer connection between Maria Galland Paris' professional institute heritage and its digital experience.The experience is currently live in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, with Italy launching soon.Bringing Maria Galland Paris' philosophy of individual beauty into the digital journeyMaria Galland Paris was founded on a belief that has shaped the Maison for more than six decades: "There is no standard beauty, only individual beauties."[SKIN]ALYZE PRO brings this philosophy to life digitally by combining Maria Galland Paris' skincare expertise with Revieve's AI-powered skin analysis and personalization technology.Through a guided consultation, consumers can explore their individual skin needs and receive personalized product recommendations based on their profile. These recommendations are organized into Morning, Evening and Targeted Care, helping consumers move from understanding their skin to building a skincare ritual around their individual needs.The experience creates a more intuitive path between skin understanding, product discovery and routine building, bringing elements of Maria Galland Paris' personalized consultation philosophy into its online consumer journey."[SKIN]ALYZE PRO represents a natural evolution of the Maria Galland Paris philosophy. Individuality has always been at the heart of how we understand and care for skin. By bringing together our professional expertise and intelligent technology, we are creating a digital experience that remains true to that philosophy while making personalized guidance accessible to more consumers, wherever their journey with Maria Galland Paris begins," said Beatrice Limouzineau, International Marketing & Education Director for Maria Galland Paris, Maria Galland Paris.Connecting professional expertise across in-institute and online touchpointsThe rollout reflects a broader omnichannel vision for personalized skincare. In Maria Galland Paris beauty institutes, estheticians can use the technology as part of the consultation process, supporting their professional expertise with digital skin insights and helping guide clients toward suitable products and rituals.Online, consumers can access the Skin Advisor independently, creating continuity between professional consultations and digital product discovery.By powering both experiences, the partnership between Maria Galland Paris and Revieve creates a more connected approach to skincare personalization - one designed to meet consumers whether they are visiting an institute or exploring the brand online."Maria Galland Paris has built its heritage around understanding the individual rather than treating beauty as one-size-fits-all. That makes the brand's philosophy a particularly strong fit for AI-powered personalization," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and Co-Founder at Revieve. "Together, we are connecting professional expertise with intelligent digital experiences so that consumers can better understand their skin, receive relevant guidance and move confidently from insight to a personalized skincare ritual across channels."For Maria Galland Paris, the launch also creates a scalable foundation for bringing its professional skincare philosophy to more consumers and markets while maintaining the personalized approach that has defined the Maison since its founding.With seven European markets already live and Italy set to follow, [SKIN]ALYZE PRO marks the next stage of the partnership between Maria Galland Paris and Revieve and the continued evolution of the brand's connected skincare experience.The experience can be accessed via .About Maria Galland ParisFor almost 65 years, Maria Galland Paris has been skincare's best kept secret, whispered in beauty salons and cherished by those who know its professionalism and excellence.The Parisian Maison was founded in 1962 by visionary polymath Maria Galland, who believed: "There is no standard beauty, only individual beauties." Trained in science and dance, she brought together chemistry, dermatology, anatomy, nutrition and emotional wellbeing to create a pioneering holistic approach to skincare.Today, Maria Galland Paris helps consumers decode their skin to create bespoke solutions and unlock their unique beauty code. Its collections combine time-tested efficacy products with precise application gestures designed to optimize results. Maria Galland Paris is available through professional beauty institutes in more than 40 countries and online at MariaGalland.About RevieveRevieve is a global beauty technology leader helping beauty and wellness brands and retailers connect personalized consumer experiences, beauty-specific knowledge, audience intelligence and business decision-making.Through its beauty technology and BeautyCatalyst platform, Revieve powers AI-driven skin analysis, personalized recommendations, virtual try-on, conversational beauty guidance and intelligent product discovery across ecommerce, mobile, in-store and other consumer touchpoints.Revieve helps beauty brands and retailers transform individual interactions into more relevant consumer experiences while building the intelligence needed to understand audiences and continuously improve beauty commerce.

Alexandra Biriukova

Revieve

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Maria Galland Paris and Revieve Launch [SKIN]ALYZE PRO Across Seven European Markets News Provided By Revieve October 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Technology



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