Robotics Process Automation Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $30.5 Billion By 2030

Robotics Process Automation Market

Robotics Process Automation Market Report

robotics_process_automation_market_report

The Business Research Company's Robotics Process Automation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The robotics process automation (RPA) market is undergoing a major transformation thanks to the rise of enterprise-grade agentic automation platforms. These platforms blend artificial intelligence agents, robotic process automation bots, and human collaboration into a unified system that boosts operational efficiency and streamlines workflows. Let's explore how this evolving landscape is shaping the market, the key factors driving growth, and what to expect in the coming years.

Agentic Automation Enhances Robotics Process Automation Market Capabilities

Agentic automation platforms are revolutionizing the RPA market by enabling autonomous workflows that integrate AI agents, software bots, and human input seamlessly. This convergence enhances operational efficiency and encourages collaboration between various automation elements within enterprise environments. A notable example is UiPath Inc.'s April 2025 launch of its UiPath Platform for agentic automation, which combines these components into a single, cohesive automation framework. Features such as low-code workflow creation, intelligent task orchestration, and robust security measures are critical in ensuring faster deployment, greater reliability, and scalable automation across organizations.

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Key Drivers Accelerating Growth in the Robotics Process Automation Market

One major factor fueling RPA expansion is the growing demand for enhanced business process efficiency. Companies are increasingly automating repetitive, rule-based tasks-such as data entry, transaction processing, and administrative operations-to boost accuracy, reduce manual labor, and allow employees to focus on more strategic activities. This push for efficiency is expected to contribute roughly 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Another important growth engine is the surge in digital transformation initiatives. Organizations are leveraging RPA to modernize workflows, increase agility, and support comprehensive digital strategies. By integrating RPA with AI, analytics, and enterprise systems, businesses can manage complex processes and large volumes of data more effectively. This trend is projected to add about 2.5% to the market's yearly growth rate.

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Cost Reduction and Productivity Improvements Also Propel Market Expansion

The need to reduce operational expenses and boost productivity is a further catalyst for RPA adoption. Automation of high-volume tasks cuts costs, enhances consistency, and enables continuous operations without expanding the workforce significantly. With software bots working around the clock, organizations can accelerate task completion and optimize back-office functions. This driver is anticipated to contribute near 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Robotics Process Automation Market Set to Surpass $30 Billion by 2030

Looking ahead, the RPA market is projected to grow markedly, surpassing $30 billion by 2030. It represents a significant portion of the broader Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market, expected to reach around $75 billion by the same year, with RPA accounting for approximately 40% of that value. Within the expansive Information Technology industry, forecasted at $13,788 billion in 2030, RPA will make up nearly 0.2% of the total market. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for RPA is estimated at an impressive 25% through 2030.

Geographical Hotspots of Demand in the Robotics Process Automation Market

North America is forecasted to dominate the RPA market in 2030, with a valuation of $11.6 billion, rising sharply from $3.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24%. This rapid growth reflects widespread digital transformation, efficiency demands, and the incorporation of AI, machine learning, and intelligent document processing into RPA solutions. The region benefits from substantial corporate investment in hyperautomation and cloud-based automation platforms, supported by advanced IT infrastructure and a strong presence of leading RPA providers in the United States and Canada.

The United States will emerge as the largest single country market, expected to reach $10.9 billion by 2030, up from $3.7 billion in 2025. Growth is backed by the availability of top automation vendors, broad adoption of AI-powered software robots across diverse business areas, and ongoing investments to enhance productivity and optimize enterprise operations.

Software Solutions Dominate the Robotics Process Automation Market Share

Within the RPA market, software components command the largest share and will hold 66%, or $20 billion, by 2030. This dominance is driven by widespread deployment of intelligent automation platforms, demand for scalable tools, integration of AI and machine learning, and the rise of low-code automation solutions. Advances in analytics-driven automation further boost business performance by enabling more informed decision-making.

Additional Segmentation of the Robotics Process Automation Market

The market can also be broken down by deployment mode into on-premise and cloud or Software as a Service (SaaS). Technological segmentation includes attended RPA, unattended RPA, and intelligent or cognitive RPA. Moreover, the market differentiates enterprise size between small and medium enterprises and large organizations. End-user industries vary widely, covering banking, financial services, insurance, information technology, telecom, healthcare, retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, logistics, government, and public sectors.

Leading Robotics Process Automation Vendors and Market Shares

UiPath Inc. holds the top spot as the largest RPA vendor in 2025 with a 7% market share, according to The Business Research Company. Its automation platform portfolio features software robots, AI-driven tools, process mining, and workflow orchestration designed to enhance enterprise productivity, agility, and cost-effectiveness across industries. Other key players include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., SS&C Technologies (Blue Prism), Automation Anywhere Inc., Appian Corporation, Salesforce Inc., NICE Systems Ltd., and Nintex Global Limited.

Market Concentration and Competitive Landscape

The RPA market is moderately concentrated, with the top 10 companies accounting for 36% of total revenues in 2025. Significant technological and implementation barriers protect market leaders, who maintain their positions through comprehensive automation offerings, extensive client bases, global technological capabilities, and ongoing innovations in intelligent process automation, workflow optimization, and cloud automation. As demand for process efficiency, AI integration, and digital transformation continues to rise, these companies are expected to reinforce their leadership through platform advancements, strategic partnerships, and expanded automation capabilities.

Strategies Employed by Leading RPA Providers to Maintain Competitive Edge

Top vendors focus on developing AI-powered platforms that enable intelligent workflow execution, delivering cloud-native RPA solutions for scalability and flexible deployment. They are integrating process mining technologies to optimize automation based on data insights, offering low-code tools that facilitate enterprise digital transformation, and applying cognitive automation to enhance decision-making processes.

Broad Ecosystem of Robotics Process Automation Market Participants

The RPA market ecosystem involves a diverse group of participants. Major raw material and technology suppliers include NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Snowflake Inc., Databricks Inc., MongoDB Inc., Red Hat Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo Group Limited, VMware LLC, Elastic N.V., Teradata Corporation, and Cloudera Inc.

Key wholesalers and distributors supporting RPA solutions encompass Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc., SHI International Corp., CDW Corporation, Connection Inc., Zones LLC, SoftwareONE Holding AG, Crayon Group Holding ASA, Bechtle AG, Computacenter plc, Softchoice Corporation, Bytes Technology Group plc, Atea ASA, and ALSO Holding AG.

Notable end users of RPA technology include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, Walmart Inc., Amazon Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group plc, FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Bank AG, and AXA SA.

Software and Services Drive Significant Growth Within the Robotics Process Automation Market

Between 2025 and 2030, the software and services segments are projected to collectively add over $20 billion in value to the RPA market. Software is expected to contribute approximately $13 billion, while services will add around $7 billion. This expansion is fueled by growing enterprise adoption of intelligent automation platforms, increased use of cloud-based RPA, integration of AI-enabled technologies, and advancements in scalable digital workforce solutions. The focus on workflow automation, operational flexibility, and enterprise digital transformation remains central to the sector's growth trajectory.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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Robotics Process Automation Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $30.5 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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