Weber Online Academy Offers DME Courses For Nurses

Silvia Aninye is the creator of Weber Online Academy.

A complete guide on DMEs by Silvia Aninye and Patricia W. Iyer

Online Courses on Defense Medical Exams for Legal Nurse Consultants

- Silvia AninyePALMDALE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Weber Legal Nurse Consulting is now providing online courses on defense medical exams for Legal Nurse Consultants. Through Weber Online Academy LNCs can learn everything they need to know before they attend a defense medical examination. Attending and reporting on the DME is the cornerstone of the work LNCs provide for plaintiff attorneys in personal injury, malpractice and workers' compensation cases. RN and LNC Silvia Aninye, the CEO of Weber Legal Nurse Consulting, created this online platform for nurses wanting to elevate their expertise.The Defense Medical Exam course comes in three tiers. Tier One includes the comprehensive course and the book, Defense Medical Exams Made Easy: A Painless Guide for LNCs, co-written by Silvia Aninye and RN/LNC Patricia W. Iyer. Tier two adds up to one year of mentoring to that. Tier three includes the DME course, the guide book, lifetime mentoring and the LNC will be allowed to attend two actual defense medical exams with Silvia-one routine DME and one DME that is complex.Aninye says,“Our online courses offer a unique opportunity for LNCs to grow in their profession at their own pace.” She adds,“I wish this type of course had been available when I transitioned from a hospital RN to LNC years ago.” The course details as well as other books and documents for LNCs can be found at MyWeberAcademy.About Silvia Aninye-AS, RN, LNC, BSN, FCM and MBASilvia Aninye is the founder and CEO of Weber Legal Nurse Consulting in Palmdale, CA and the creator of Weber Online Academy. She is a Legal Nurse Consultant and Registered Nurse with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare field. Aninye is also a certified mediator in California and a FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Arbitrator.Aninye was born in Germany and raised in Nigeria. She moved to the United States and pursued a career in nursing. She passed her boards to become a Registered Nurse and went on to earn a BSN (Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing) at the University of Phoenix. In 2025, Aninye returned to the University of Phoenix and earned an MBA.Aninye is fluent in English, German and Igbo.Aninye has written four books-Defense Medical Exams: A Guide for Attorneys in The Use of Nurses; Defense Medical Exams Made Easy: A Painless Guide for LNCs, which is co-authored by Patricia W. Iyer; and Volumes one and two of Legal Nurse Consulting Success: Build Your Business with Confidence, Strategy and Results, which is co-authored by Iyer.Aninye is an invited speaker at medical and legal conferences across the country.About Weber Legal Nurse Consulting, Inc.-310-340-9618Weber Legal Nurse Consulting was founded in 2014 by RN Silvia Aninye. The firm has grown to over 100 LNCs and RN/DME Observers nationwide who attend and report on Defense Medical Exams for plaintiff attorneys who represent clients in malpractice, personal injury and workers' compensation lawsuits.The nurses serve as patient advocates during DMEs. They make sure doctors follow strict state laws for what is and is not permitted during these type of exams. Since it was founded Weber Legal Nurse Consulting nurses have attended more than 7,000 Defense Medical Exams.About My Weber AcademySilvia Aninye created this educational platform so that LNCs could expand their expertise. The online academy offers DME courses, as well as books, and downloadable resources for LNCs. Aninye serves as a mentor for LNCs.

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Weber Online Academy offers DME courses for LNCs

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Weber Online Academy Offers DME Courses for Nurses News Provided By Women Media Pros October 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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