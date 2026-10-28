Beycome, Which Has Saved Home Sellers More Than $225 Million, Now Gives Buyers Up To 2% Of The Price Back

Beycome now gives homebuyers up to 2% of the price back through its Buyer Program.

Logo Beycome

The real estate technology company's Buyer Program lets homebuyers keep most of the buyer-agent commission, and submit an offer online in about three minutes

- Nico Jodin, founder and CEO of Beycome

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beycome, the real estate technology company that has helped homeowners close more than 22,000 sales and save over $225 million in commissions, is bringing the same model to the other side of the transaction. Through its Buyer Program, buyers get licensed representation and receive most of the buyer-agent commission back as a closing credit or cash.

The math is simple. When a seller offers a 3% buyer-agent commission, Beycome keeps 1% of the purchase price and credits the remaining 2% to the buyer. On a $600,000 home, that is $12,000. On a $1.2 million home, $24,000.

"We just love the idea of "paying" people to buy their dream home," said Nico Jodin, founder and CEO of Beycome. "How often does someone tell you, 'Buy this house, and we'll give you $12,000 back'? It's your money, after all. If technology lets us do the job for less, the buyer should get the benefit."

Same home. Same representation. Thousands back.

Most buyers now find their home online before they ever call an agent, yet the commission model hasn't changed. Beycome represents buyers like a traditional brokerage, through its licensed affiliates, and returns the difference. With mortgage rates still pressuring affordability, buyers can use the credit toward closing costs, to buy down their rate, or to reduce the cash needed at closing, depending on their lender and loan program.

When no buyer-agent commission is offered, Beycome charges a flat fee of $1,499. "If there's a commission, we share it with you. If there's no commission, we charge a flat fee," Jodin said. "No complicated math, no surprises."

Find a home. Click "Make an Offer." About three minutes.

On Beycome, buyers find a property, click "Make an Offer," answer a few questions and submit an offer in as little as three minutes. Artur, Beycome's AI assistant, and the company's licensed real estate team then review the offer, flag anything missing, and guide the buyer through negotiation and closing.

"You already found the house. You already know what you want to offer," Jodin said. "So we built it: click a button, answer a few questions, and your offer is in."

Built with its own customers - and $264,000 back to buyers in 2026

The Buyer Program started with existing Beycome sellers who were also buying their next home and asked for the same savings. Their feedback shaped the product. In 2026 alone, Beycome buyers have received nearly $264,000 in cash and closing credits.

"We're not saying agents don't bring value," Jodin said. "We're saying technology has changed the amount of work required, and consumers should benefit from that change."

Buyers can learn more and start at beycome/i-want-to-buy-a-home.

About Beycome

Beycome is a Miami-based, direct-to-consumer real estate tech company making buying and selling homes simpler, smarter, and much more affordable.

Powered by Artur AI and human support when it matters, Beycome lets homeowners manage their entire sale online, from listing to closing, starting at just $99. Buyers can also get up to 2% back at closing, with integrated title and mortgage services making the whole experience easier.

With 22,000+ transactions closed and over $225 million saved, Beycome is giving people a real alternative to traditional real estate. More control, less hassle, and more money in their pockets.

Brokerage services are provided by licensed affiliates in 18 states and Washington, D.C. Title services are offered through affiliated companies in Florida and Texas, and mortgage services through Beycome Mortgage LLC (NMLS #2523620) in Florida.

AI where it counts. Human where it matters.

Buyer credits depend on the buyer-agent commission received, the transaction terms, lender restrictions and applicable law, and are not available in every state. Credits may be limited to eligible closing costs or other permitted uses and are not guaranteed. The $1,499 flat fee applies when no buyer-agent commission is available, under the buyer representation agreement. Using Beycome Mortgage or Beycome Title is not required to receive a credit. "Three minutes" refers to the initial online offer submission, not acceptance or execution of a purchase contract. Broker compensation is fully negotiable.

Nico Jodin

Beycome corp.

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Beycome, which has saved home sellers more than $225 million, now gives buyers up to 2% of the price back News Provided By Beycome corp. October 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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