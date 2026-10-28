The Simonetta Lein Show Welcomes Hollywood Star Emmy Nominated Actress Sarah Drew

- Simonetta Lein

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a special new episode of The Simonetta Lein Show, host Simonetta Lein welcomes acclaimed actress, producer, writer, and director Sarah Drew for an intimate and entertaining conversation celebrating her remarkable career, beloved characters, creative evolution, faith, resilience, and two highly anticipated projects arriving this November 2026.



Known around the world for her unforgettable role as Dr. April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy, as well as her work in Everwood, Cruel Summer, Radio, and Mom's Night Out, Sarah has built a career defined by emotionally rich performances and a genuine connection with audiences.

The conversation begins by looking back at Sarah's journey into acting and the experiences that shaped her career, from her early work on television to becoming part of the Grey's Anatomy legacy. Sarah reflects on the characters she has portrayed and the ways those roles have influenced her both personally and professionally.



Lein and Sarah then turn to her latest chapter as Emily Lane in Hallmark's mystery series Mistletoe Murders. Sarah returns for Season 3 alongside Peter Mooney as Detective Sam Wilner, while also taking on the role of executive producer. The new season premieres Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel, with new episodes streaming on Hallmark+ the following day.

The conversation explores what audiences can expect from Emily Lane in the new season, Sarah's experience balancing acting with producing, and how stepping behind the camera has expanded her creative perspective.

Sarah also steps into the world of classic Hollywood in the upcoming feature film Jimmy, portraying legendary Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper. Starring KJ Apa as Jimmy Stewart, the film takes audiences into the life and legacy of one of Hollywood's most beloved stars.



With Jimmy scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on November 6, Sarah discusses what drew her to the project, the experience of portraying such a distinctive historical figure, and the challenge of bringing the atmosphere of classic Hollywood to life.

The interview also explores Sarah's evolution beyond acting as she continues to work across producing, writing, and directing. Lein and Sarah discuss what it means to have a greater creative voice in the storytelling process and how taking on different roles behind the scenes has influenced her work in front of the camera.

Faith, gratitude, and giving back also become central to the conversation. Sarah reflects on the role faith has played in her life and career, the importance of staying grounded through the changing seasons of Hollywood, and what using her platform to encourage and support others means to her.



Lein also explores the subject of rejection, asking Sarah whether a closed door or disappointment from earlier in her career ultimately opened the way to something unexpected. Sarah shares her perspective on navigating rejection, continuing to move forward, and what she would say to anyone currently hearing“no” in pursuit of their dreams.

The episode concludes with a highly anticipated lively Lightning Round, giving viewers a playful look at the woman behind some of television and film's most memorable characters. Sarah answers quick questions about April Kepner and Emily Lane, comfort food, funny set moments, dream roles, mystery-solving skills, embarrassing moments, Hedda Hopper's hypothetical Instagram, and the one thing she still can't resist.



“Her journey is filled with creativity, resilience, faith, and the courage to embrace new chapters. It was such a joy to explore both the woman and the storyteller behind the roles audiences love.” Says host Simonetta Lein



About Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew is an acclaimed actress, producer, writer, and director known for her work across television and film. She is best known for portraying Dr. April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy, as well as her roles in Everwood, Cruel Summer, Radio, and Mom's Night Out.

She currently stars as Emily Lane in Hallmark's mystery series Mistletoe Murders, where she also serves as an executive producer. Season 3 premieres November 5, 2026, on Hallmark Channel, with new episodes streaming on Hallmark+ the following day.

Sarah's upcoming projects also include the feature film Jimmy, in which she portrays legendary Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper. Starring KJ Apa as Jimmy Stewart, Jimmy is scheduled for nationwide theatrical release on November 6, 2026.

Production Credits:

Host: Simonetta Lein

Guest: Sarah Drew

Production Company: Ausonia Partners LLC

Executive Producer: Raphael Anthony Amabile

Production Assistant: Vivian Nantambi

Talent Producer: Claudia Cagan

MUA/Hairstylist: Gabrielle Quinn

Video Editor: The Global Assist

Content Director: Arsh Jit Kaur

Media Department

Ausonia Partners

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