Bailey & Galyen Features Chiropractor Dr. Sean Bouzigard On The Legal Hour

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Michael Galyen speaks with Dr. Sean Bouzigard of 100% Chiropractic about chiropractic care, common accident injuries, and getting checked out after a wreck.

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bailey & Galyen has released a new episode of The Legal Hour featuring Dr. Sean Bouzigard, a chiropractor at 100% Chiropractic, in a conversation about spinal injuries, conservative treatment, and recovery after car accidents and other injuries.

The episode was recorded at the 100% Chiropractic location in Frisco, Texas. Galyen says many of the people he helps after car accidents, work injuries, and premises incidents suffer spinal injuries, which is where his work and Dr. Bouzigard's often connect.

According to Dr. Bouzigard, whiplash and neck strain are among the most common injuries he sees after car accidents. Low back strain is common as well, and some patients have disc injuries that can cause numbness or tingling in the arms or legs.

Dr. Bouzigard shares how he entered the field. As a javelin thrower on the track team at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he injured his lower back while squatting heavy weight and developed numbness and tingling down his leg. After physical therapy and injections did not fully resolve the problem, an orthopedic doctor raised the option of surgery. A second opinion led him to a chiropractor, and after about three months of treatment, he was able to avoid surgery. That experience led him to pursue chiropractic care as a career.

During the episode, Dr. Bouzigard walks listeners through what a first visit typically looks like, from an initial consultation and X-rays to a follow-up visit where he reviews the findings and discusses a treatment plan. He describes an approach that addresses both the spine and the surrounding muscles, using adjustments along with shockwave therapy, laser therapy, and massage therapy.

Galyen and Dr. Bouzigard discuss the role of conservative care before more invasive treatment. Dr. Bouzigard works with a referral network of orthopedic and neurological doctors who share that conservative philosophy. Both emphasize that surgery is sometimes medically necessary, and Galyen notes that some injuries, such as a severe disc herniation, may require it right away.

"You always give the body a fighting chance to go that conservative route first," Dr. Bouzigard said.

The conversation turns to a common mistake after an accident: skipping medical care because the pain seems minor or life feels too busy. Dr. Bouzigard says he regularly sees patients whose pain develops months or even years after a wreck they never had evaluated. He encourages people to get checked out after an accident, whether or not they are in pain, and to begin care as soon as possible if they are. Galyen adds that the same advice applies from a practical standpoint, since putting off treatment can mean taking more time away from work and family later.

The Legal Hour is Bailey & Galyen's podcast and video series featuring conversations about legal issues and other topics that affect individuals and families. Hosted by Michael Galyen, the series brings attorneys and other professionals together to share information and perspectives related to issues Bailey & Galyen clients and communities may encounter.

About Bailey & Galyen

One of the Lone Star State's largest premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations across the state of Texas, and in New Mexico, Colorado, and Arkansas, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 6,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit .

Phillip Galyen

Bailey & Galyen

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Bailey & Galyen Features Chiropractor Dr. Sean Bouzigard on The Legal Hour News Provided By Phillip Galyen, Bailey & Galyen October 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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