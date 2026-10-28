Vintage Floral Wallpaper with Moody Blooms in Dark Blue and Gold - E300

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Rich navy and metallic gold surge as the go-to combination for glamorous, moody interiors.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONDECOR LLC, a fast-growing leader in home décor, today shared customer demand data highlighting gold and navy wallpaper as a defining trend of 2026, with search interest and orders climbing across its peel-and-stick lineup. Rich navy and metallic gold surge as the go-to combination for glamorous, moody interiors."Gold and navy is the pairing that reads instantly expensive. It's deep and moody from the navy, warm and celebratory from the gold." said Gabriel Batista, CEO of ONDECOR LLC.ONDECOR's gold and navy wallpaper collection spans navy and gold combinations, art deco motifs, and botanical patterns designed for powder rooms, dining spaces, and statement walls.Every design is PVC-free, non-toxic, and manufactured in the United States to ONDECOR's eco-friendly standards. The company has served more than 48,000 customers and remains committed to sustainable, affordable design without sacrificing quality."It works in a powder room or a dining room equally well - anywhere you want a little drama and a lot of polish." added Batista.The full collection is available now at collections/gold-and-navy-blue-wallpaper with free shipping on all U.S. orders.Media and design partners can request free peel and stick wallpaper samples through the ONDECOR website.About ONDECOR LLC: ONDECOR is a U.S.-based maker of PVC-free, peel-and-stick and traditional wallpaper, serving more than 48,000 customers.

Gabriel Batista

ONDECOR LLC

+1 281-801-0000

...

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ONDECOR LLC Launches Gold and Navy Wallpaper Collection News Provided By ONDECOR LLC October 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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