AI Is Reshaping How Prospects Explore Senior Living Options: NIC Panel Delivers Actionable Strategy For Industry Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Franciscan Ministries' Patrick Schuerer shares how senior living providers can strengthen AI visibility, build digital authority and gain a competitive edge.

- VP, Communications and Brand Strategy, Franciscan Ministries LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes how prospective residents and families discover senior living options, industry leaders face a new imperative: ensure their organizations are not only visible online but recognized and cited as credible sources by AI platforms.That challenge was the focus of“AI Is Already Talking to Your Prospects,” a featured panel discussion on October 22 at the 2026 National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) Fall Conference in Chicago. Moderated by Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Healthspan and Innovation at HumanGood, the panel featured Renee Kimberly, Vice President of Sales, Strategy and Enablement at Senior Lifestyle, Kristen Paris, Vice President, Market Research at ProMatura and Patrick Schuerer, Vice President of Communications & Brand Strategy at Franciscan Ministries.The discussion connected emerging consumer behaviors, AI-powered engagement and practical strategies senior living organizations can implement to strengthen their competitive position.AI is changing the path to discoveryParis brought an industry research perspective to the discussion, addressing consumer adoption of AI and the implications of changing search and information-gathering behaviors for senior living providers. The research, based on a survey of 1,900 respondents, underscored the implications for senior living providers. Among the findings shared during the session:.9% of respondents had used AI to explore senior living or active adult communities..46% of respondents who used AI to explore communities had never visited the communities' websites..34% said they prefer to interact with AI first, then connect with a person.The findings point to a fundamental shift in the prospect journey: AI can influence consideration before a prospective resident or family member ever reaches a provider's website or speaks with its sales team.Kimberly explored AI's emerging ability to respond to senior living questions with empathy, nuance and sensitivity, underscoring the importance of understanding the consumer experience as prospective residents and their families navigate complex, deeply personal decisions. Through a live demonstration of her own AI assistant, she showed how the technology can serve as a collaborative tool for asking questions, brainstorming ideas and exploring new perspectives, illustrating its potential to move beyond information retrieval toward more responsive, personalized and meaningful engagement.Schuerer translated these insights into four actionable priorities to help senior living organizations strengthen their visibility across AI and increase the likelihood of being cited in AI responses. The framework connects content strategy, optimization, technical readiness and performance measurement to help organizations build authority and influence how AI surfaces their expertise.“AI is reshaping how senior living organizations compete for consumer attention and generate demand,” said Schuerer.“Executives need to look beyond search rankings and make AI visibility a business priority – ensuring their organizations are recognized as credible sources, cited in AI-generated answers and positioned to influence prospect decisions before competitors enter the conversation.”From SEO to AI authority: Four priorities for providersSchuerer outlined four areas senior living executives should address with their marketing teams and digital partners:.Build content around real consumer questions. Develop clear, authoritative answers about lifestyle, care options, costs, services and the transition to senior living. Structure content so both people and AI can readily understand it..Expand optimization beyond traditional SEO. Incorporate Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to help AI identify, interpret and cite an organization's expertise. Priorities include authoritative content, consistent brand information, demonstrated expertise and clear differentiation across digital channels..Strengthen technical readiness. Ensure important content is accessible to relevant crawlers, use structured data and schema markup to clarify entities and page context, and resolve technical barriers that limit discovery or accurate interpretation..Measure AI visibility and business outcomes. Establish baselines, monitor AI-generated answers and citations, track changes over time, and connect digital performance to website engagement, qualified inquiries and lead conversion.Schuerer emphasized that AI visibility should be an ongoing strategic discipline and not a one-time technical fix or an isolated marketing initiative.“Executives should be asking their digital partners how they're preparing content for AI discovery, strengthening authority, implementing technical requirements and measuring results,” Schuerer said.“Those efforts need clear ownership and accountability, with performance tied to outcomes.”Turning AI opportunity into actionThe panel reinforced a central message for senior living leaders: AI visibility is both a marketing priority and a business consideration. As consumers move between AI platforms, search engines, websites and direct conversations, organizations must deliver consistent, credible information at every stage.AI platforms continue to evolve, and no single optimization tactic guarantees inclusion in their answers. Providers that invest in authoritative content, sound technical foundations and ongoing measurement will be better positioned to understand their visibility and adapt as consumer behaviors change.The session reflected NIC's focus on helping senior housing and care leaders turn emerging opportunities into practical strategies, stronger relationships and measurable business outcomes.Leadership that connects AI strategy to growthAt Franciscan Ministries, Schuerer is advancing an integrated approach to brand strategy, consumer insights and digital performance to help the organization compete as AI reshapes how prospective residents and families discover and evaluate senior living options. His work connects emerging AI capabilities with practical strategies to strengthen brand authority, improve prospect engagement and translate digital innovation into measurable business growth.“Patrick brings a forward-looking vision to how we approach our brand, our digital strategy and the ways prospective residents and families discover our communities,” said Lindsey Lavery, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Franciscan Ministries.“His leadership is helping us translate the potential of AI into a practical strategy – one that strengthens our authority, challenges us to rethink how we engage prospects and connects innovation to measurable growth. For senior living organizations, understanding this shift is becoming essential to remaining competitive.”About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops and manages senior living communities offering hospitality, personalized services and a full continuum of care.Franciscan Ministries also provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.The organization's charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and a Scholars Program providing scholarships and educational support to students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries or call 331.318.5200.

Patrick Schuerer

Franciscan Ministries

331-318-5130

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AI Is Reshaping How Prospects Explore Senior Living Options: NIC Panel Delivers Actionable Strategy for Industry Leaders News Provided By Franciscan Ministries October 28, 2026, 14:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.