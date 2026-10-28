PAR Chooses Swapcard As Official Event App Partner For The 2026 Revup Summit

PAR chooses Swapcard as official app provider to power attendee networking, event communication, scheduling, exhibitor engagement, and onsite interaction at the RevUP summit.

- Jen Smith, Executive Director, Professionals for Association Revenue (PAR)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Professionals for Association Revenue (PAR) has named Swapcard the official event app partner for the 2026 RevUP Summit, taking place November 3–5 at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland. The partnership builds on Swapcard's role as a PAR Pathway PARtner.The RevUP community brings together association professionals and industry partners who want to strengthen association revenue, share new ideas, and build relationships. PAR selected Swapcard to support those connections and provide the PAR team with better insight into engagement.Why PAR chose SwapcardFor PAR, the priority is making the event experience more connected and valuable for everyone involved. Swapcard gives PAR a way to support the relationships at the heart of its community and to understand how participants engage throughout the event."We chose Swapcard because of their commitment to both event connection and value through the app experience. The app will also provide our team with better insight into engagement. Our goal is for the connections and conversations that begin at RevUP to lead to continued collaboration, learning, and business opportunities long after the event," said Jen Smith, Executive Director, Professionals for Association Revenue (PAR).PAR has set clear priorities for the RevUP experience:1. Increase participation in sessions, networking, and exhibitor interactions2. Help attendees make relevant connections with peers and industry partners3. Give exhibitors and sponsors more opportunities to start meaningful conversations and demonstrate the value of their participation4. Understand which topics and experiences resonate to strengthen future programming and follow-upAs the official app provider, Swapcard will power attendee networking, event communication, scheduling, exhibitor engagement, and onsite interaction throughout the summit attendees, the Swapcard-powered app offers a more convenient way to navigate the event, discover relevant opportunities, and connect with others. Elite Pass holders will also have concierge access through the app, giving them a direct way to receive personalized support during the event. For exhibitors and sponsors, the focus is intentional interaction, not simply visibility. PAR is also planning QR-code activations that invite attendees to participate, share their perspectives, and engage throughout the event.PAR sees this partnership as a relationship that extends beyond a single event. The initial focus is delivering a strong RevUP experience, learning how the PAR community uses the platform, and identifying where it adds the most value. Those insights will shape how the collaboration grows over time.The partnership also reflects PAR's focus on purposeful technology: digital tools that make participation easier, connections more relevant, and value more measurable for attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors."Association events are where a professional community comes together, and their value should not end when the doors close. PAR has built its mission around supporting an ongoing community, and RevUP is a central part of that. As a Pathway PARtner, we share PAR's commitment to association business success. We are proud to power the RevUP experience and to help PAR turn the connections that begin onsite into lasting collaboration and measurable value for attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors," said Carlos Araujo, VP of Marketing, Swapcard.Together, PAR and Swapcard will use what they learn at RevUP to build a stronger, more connected experience for the PAR community over time.About SwapcardSwapcard is an easy-to-use event management platform built for associations, trade show organizations, media companies, and conference organizers. Swapcard helps organizers simplify event operations, while boosting attendee engagement and improving exhibitor ROI. With an intuitive interface, seamless integrations, and real-time analytics, Swapcard helps organizers streamline operations, prove exhibitor ROI, and unlock new revenue streams.Trusted by global leaders such as NAVC, IAAPA, Informa, Clarion, and Koelnmesse, Swapcard has powered more than 15,000 conferences, trade shows, and exhibitions worldwide.About Professionals for Association Revenue (PAR)PAR is pioneering the home for association business development. With a membership that includes experienced experts from within the association community, PAR offers opportunities, strategies, and techniques in revenue generation that lead to better business outcomes for associations. Learn more about membership for your association at mypar. Learn more about the 2026 RevUP Summit at mypar/revup-summit.

Bhavya Sharma

Swapcard

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PAR chooses Swapcard as official event app partner for the 2026 RevUP Summit News Provided By Swapcard October 28, 2026, 14:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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