Sitestream Partners With New Milford, Connecticut To Launch School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Enforcement Program

New Milford, CT

New safety initiative will help deter illegal passing and protect students as they board and exit school buses

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sitestream, A Polaris Group Company, is pleased to announce a new program in New Milford, Connecticut, initiating School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Enforcement designed to improve student safety and deter motorists from illegally passing stopped school buses.

The program will utilize advanced camera technology installed on school buses to identify and document vehicles that illegally pass when a bus is stopped with its warning lights and stop arm activated. The objective is straightforward: create greater driver awareness, encourage compliance with school bus safety laws, and help protect children during one of the most vulnerable parts of their school day.

“There are few traffic safety situations more important than protecting a child who is getting on or off a school bus,” said Andrew Noble, President of Sitestream.“New Milford is taking a proactive approach to student safety. This program is designed not simply to identify violations, but to change driver behavior by creating greater awareness and consistent accountability around stopped school buses.”

The Sitestream solution combines specialized school bus camera technology from Safety Vision with Sitestream's VESPA back-office violation and citation management platform, creating an integrated, fully managed program. Camera views document the deployment of the stop arm, the movement of the passing vehicle and identifying vehicle information needed to create a comprehensive evidence package for review.

When the system detects a potential illegal passing event, multiple exterior camera views capture and flag the incident for review. This evidence-based approach helps ensure that potential violations can be carefully evaluated before enforcement action is taken.

The program is built around prevention and behavior change. Consistent enforcement helps reinforce an essential message to motorists: when a school bus stops and its stop arm is deployed, drivers must stop and give students the safe space they need to enter or leave the bus.

Sitestream and Safety Vision bring complementary expertise to the program. Sitestream's leadership has decades of automated photo-enforcement experience, while Safety Vision has deployed tens of thousands of camera systems for cities and school districts. Together, the companies provide an integrated camera, software, violation-processing and program-management solution focused specifically on student safety.

For New Milford, the program represents the town's commitment to protecting children as they travel to and from school each day and improving overall driver behavior in the community.

About Sitestream

Sitestream, A Polaris Group Company, is a traffic safety technology and SaaS provider that partners with municipalities and public agencies to design, implement and manage automated traffic enforcement programs. Sitestream combines advanced enforcement technology, end-to-end software, implementation expertise and ongoing program management to help communities improve driver behavior and roadway safety.

Kristin Noble

Sitestream LLC

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Sitestream Partners with New Milford, Connecticut to Launch School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Enforcement Program News Provided By Sitestream LLC October 28, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, International Organizations, Technology, U.S. Politics



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