Delta Media Group Brings Frontier AI To Real Estate Websites, Turning Consumer Conversations Into Leads

Michael Minard is Owner and CEO of Delta Media Group.

Delta Intelligent Websites: The new AI-powered website uses local MLS data to answer consumer questions about market conditions, provide real estate insights, guide visitors toward the next step in their home search and connect them with a real estate ag

Delta Media Group's Intelligent Websites use frontier AI to guide home searches, capture conversational leads and connect consumers with real estate agents.

- Tara Siegel, Lewith & Freeman Real Estate

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if a real estate website could do more than display listings, answer questions or prompt visitors to complete registration forms? Delta Media Group is introducing new technology designed to turn natural conversations with homebuyers into business opportunities for real estate agents.

The company's new Intelligent Websites, powered by Delta Connected Intelligence technology, uses frontier AI to guide consumers through home searches, answer questions and capture leads directly within conversations. The technology creates a more natural home search experience while connecting consumer engagement with the tools agents use to follow up and build relationships.

Delta Media Group, America's largest family-owned real estate technology provider for brokerages, developed Intelligent Websites as the first product under Delta Connected Intelligence, its new AI-powered technology designed to create more intelligent, connected experiences across its real estate websites, CRM and other tools.

Unlike conventional real estate websites that depend on listing searches, navigation menus and registration forms, Intelligent Websites allows consumers to interact naturally with a website, ask questions, explore properties and receive guidance throughout their search.

“Real estate websites have traditionally been designed to display listings and collect contact information,” said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media Group.“We're changing that experience. Your website should do more than display listings. It should engage visitors, guide their search and turn conversations into opportunities for agents. Intelligent Websites brings that capability directly into home search.”

The technology is designed to make searching for homes more conversational while creating new opportunities for real estate professionals to connect with prospective customers.

One of its defining capabilities is conversational lead generation. Rather than requiring visitors to complete a registration form, Intelligent Websites can request relevant contact information naturally during the interaction. New leads come directly from within the conversation.

“We are all thrilled with this. It really speaks to where customers are today,” said Tara Siegel, VP of Marketing at Lewith & Freeman Real Estate, a 105-year-old independent brokerage and one of Northeastern Pennsylvania's top real estate firms.

Introducing Delta Connected Intelligence

The new Intelligent Websites are the first core feature of Delta Connected Intelligence, the company's new technology designed to integrate the latest in frontier AI-powered capabilities across its real estate platform.

Rather than adding separate AI features to individual products, Delta is developing technology that connects intelligence across its websites, CRM and other tools, creating a more useful, almost invisible experience for both consumers and real estate professionals.

Intelligent Websites represents the first consumer-facing component of this approach. The next phase, Intelligent DeltaNET, will focus on incorporating additional frontier-powered AI capabilities into the agent-facing tools, helping real estate professionals better understand customer needs, recognize opportunities and make more informed decisions.

The company's new Action Center is another part of these ongoing developments, with planned capabilities designed to help agents identify priorities, recognize opportunities and determine appropriate next steps.

Together, these technologies are designed to connect consumer engagement with agent action.

“The real opportunity for AI in real estate goes well beyond chat capabilities,” Minard added.“It's about making all this new AI-powered technology work together. When a consumer interacts with a website, that information should become useful to the agent who serves them. Delta Connected Intelligence is how we're bringing those experiences together, and Intelligent Websites is an important first step.”

For brokerages, these innovations also represent the opportunity to amplify two vital parts of their business: a better consumer experience on their websites and improving an agent's ability to respond rapidly, build relationships and pursue new business.

Additional information on Delta Intelligent Websites is showcased at deltamediagroup /intelligent-websites.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc. is America's largest family-owned real estate technology provider for brokerages. Located in Canton, Ohio, it is the inventor of DeltaNET, known as the industry's most advanced CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform. One of the largest real estate technology solutions firms in the US, Delta Media is the trusted technology partner for more than 80 LeadingRE Affiliates and over 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide. Discover more at deltamediagroup.



Kevin Hawkins

WAV Group Communications

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Delta Media Group brings frontier AI to real estate websites, turning consumer conversations into leads News Provided By WAV Group Communications October 28, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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