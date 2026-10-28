Teen Entrepreneur Maxim Harris Announces Custom Ragepads As Sales Surpass 1,000 Units And Charitable Giving Tops $5,000

Custom RagePAD

Original RagePAD Collection

Maxim and the R6 Black Ice RagePAD

Custom RagePADs launch in November, letting gamers and sports fans personalize their frustration outlet with full-color artwork, starting at $22.99.

- Maxim HarrisNYACK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fourteen-year-old entrepreneur Maxim Harris, founder of RagePADs, today announced that custom RagePADs will be available in November 2026 through RagePADs. Customers can upload an eligible image or artwork they own or are authorized to use for printing across a specially redesigned white RagePAD.For the custom version, the RagePAD logo has moved to the side, leaving the top for a vivid, full-color design. The product retains the original RagePAD's purpose: giving gamers and sports fans a fun, practical, safer outlet for frustration without damaging controllers, furniture, or surrounding equipment. A custom RagePAD will retail for $22.99; a custom RagePAD+ with vibration-activated sound effects will cost $31.99.The launch expands a brand that has sold more than 1,000 RagePADs, reached customers in nearly every U.S. state and 12 other countries, and contributed more than $5,000 to charitable organizations.Months of Testing to Get the Print RightHarris began experimenting with custom RagePADs in early 2026. Because the printed surface must absorb repeated strikes, the image needed to remain vivid and durable without changing the RagePAD's feel or performance."Customers have been asking for custom RagePADs since we launched, and I wanted to give artists and creators a way to make the product their own," Harris said.“I am excited to see people submit some amazing designs.”Over several months, Harris tested airbrushing, fabric paint, specialized printing, embroidery, and numerous transfers before selecting a specialized heat transfer. He said it best combined full-color detail, durability, and the soft striking surface customers expect.Harris also sent a preview unit to an Instagram follower and avid Lucero Wrestling fan who dresses as a luchador and demonstrates luchador moves in social media posts, seeking a luchador-style opinion on durability.“My brother and I figured that if a custom RagePAD could survive him, it would probably survive almost anything our other customers could dish out.” Harris said, laughing.Customers Will Upload Their Artwork During CheckoutCustomers will upload images through ragepads during checkout. Each approved design requires an individual transfer applied to a white RagePAD, making production slower than for standardized products.Standard RagePADs typically ship within three days of ordering. Custom orders require approximately 15 business days before shipping to prepare the image, order the individual transfer, and complete the product.“I am so happy to have customs available on the site as we get closer to the holidays, now RagePADs has three gifts for the gamer in your life all under $50.” Harris said.“Give me a few more weeks and I think there will be four!”Clear Rules for Customer-Submitted ImagesRagePAD customs have clear image requirements and intellectual-property confirmations displayed during ordering. Customers may submit only artwork they created or are authorized to reproduce commercially. Unauthorized copyrighted or trademarked material and images of real human faces are prohibited. Harris believes faces lean too much toward real violence, contrary to the product's intended purpose.“RagePADs are intended to be a fun, safer, and useful outlet for frustration. The comments my brother gets about ordering a RagePAD with a picture of somebody's face are just not funny to us.” Explains Xavier.The brothers behind RagePAD expect most custom orders to feature specific games. They have also received several requests for sports teams.“We get a lot of comments and feedback about sports fans using RagePADs when they are watching the game. Kids commenting that their dad took theirs so they need another, a woman saying she makes her boyfriend use her RagePAD to protect their coffee table, I get it, I use my RagePAD any given Sunday,” says Xavier.Artwork must be high-resolution and fit within the print area. Images may not feature a real human face, depict real or extremely graphic violence, or contain explicit or adult material. RagePADs reserves the right to reject submissions that violate these rules or for which the customer's right to use the artwork is unclear.Collaborators and an Early LeakHarris also thanked a network of niche micro-influencers and larger creators, including those reaching fans of games like Marvel Rivals, for introducing RagePADs to new audiences.“A few of them got previews of the custom RagePAD, and the news leaked more than a month before I was technically ready to announce it,” Harris joked.Some of RagePADs' highest-profile collaborations remain unrevealed, he added, you should start to see more come online in the next few weeks.Continued Growth, Giving, and Product DevelopmentRagePADs' charitable mission remains closely tied to Harris's cancer journey. The growing company has donated more than $5,000 to organizations helping children facing cancer and other critical illnesses, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Make-A-Wish.“I am still receiving treatment at St. Jude, and it is hard to explain everything they do for kids like me and our families,” Harris said.“I am also now a wish kid, and I have seen how Make-A-Wish, its partners, and what seems like an army of volunteers work together to create magic for kids like me.”Custom RagePADs are only part of the company's remaining 2026 plans. Harris recently announced an upgraded RagePAD+ sound module, available for pre-order soon, and, with help from Ubisoft, launched a fundraising promotion with select Rainbow 6 Siege creators around a limited edition Black Ice R6 RagePAD.Custom RagePADs are scheduled to become available in November 2026 at .About RagePADsRagePADs is a product line founded by 14-year-old entrepreneur Maxim Harris. RagePAD is a compact, impact-absorbing desk pad designed to help gamers and others more safely channel frustration without damaging equipment or surroundings. Created during Harris's cancer journey and refined through extensive prototyping, RagePADs combines practical design with a purpose-driven charitable mission. A portion of profits supports organizations helping children facing cancer and other critical illnesses.

Xavier Harris

ASHtec LLC

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Custom RagePADs availible now, personalize your RagePAD

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Teen Entrepreneur Maxim Harris Announces Custom RagePADs as Sales Surpass 1,000 Units and Charitable Giving Tops $5,000 News Provided By Ashtec October 28, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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