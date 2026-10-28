Haryana Congress Claim Lakhs To Attend 'Save The Vote, Save The Nation' Rally In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Acting on the call of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders from Haryana gathered at the official residence of MP Deepender Hooda in Delhi to review preparations for the party's 'Save the Vote, Save the Nation' mega rally, scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC in-charge Sanjay Dutt, Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh, Congress Working Committee member and MP Deepender Hooda, and several other senior party leaders.

During the meeting, the leaders assessed the preparations for the rally and held discussions with party functionaries. Specific responsibilities were assigned to MPs, MLAs, senior leaders and office-bearers of various frontal organisations, departments and cells to ensure maximum participation. Bhupinder Hooda said lakhs of people from Haryana would reach Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

He asserted that the rally would carry the voice of Haryana across the country, adding that its message would resonate nationwide beyond the day of the event.

“The current BJP government is corrupt and was formed through dishonest means. It must go, and a government committed to public welfare must come to power. This is the message that will resonate from Ramlila Maidan,” Hooda said.

Congress leaders described the gathering as a mega rally, expressing confidence that Haryana would set new records in participation. They said the party's experienced leadership and workers were mobilising people to ensure that Ramlila Maidan was packed to capacity.

The leaders also reiterated their allegations of electoral irregularities in Haryana, claiming that the issue went beyond alleged vote theft to the formation of the state government itself.

Questioning changes in voting percentages after the Election Commission had announced the figures, Hooda asked how such changes could occur in the digital age. He said the issue remained unanswered and claimed that people were demanding elections through ballot papers.

“We will not allow the Constitution to be undermined or distorted,” he said, criticising the BJP and questioning its claims of defending democracy.

He alleged that the party had been exposed over the issue of electoral manipulation.

Sanjay Dutt, the Congress in-charge for Haryana, said the party's central leadership had appreciated the state's strong participation in previous protests and expected Haryana to once again lead in turnout at the November 1 rally.

“Haryana has been the biggest victim of this 'vote theft'. The BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, has stolen the people's mandate,” Dutt alleged.