NPPA Revises Prices Of 543 Anti-Cancer Medicine Brands, New Mrps Effective Nov 9

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Wednesday released a revised list of maximum retail prices (MRPs) for 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines, following its recent trade margin rationalisation initiative aimed at making cancer treatment more affordable and accessible across the country.

According to the authority, the revised MRPs will come into effect from November 9, 2026.

"The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has released a list of 543 brands of anti cancer medicines with their revised Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The revised MRPs will be effective from November 9, 2026," the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

The updated price list incorporates information submitted by pharmaceutical companies up to October 27, 2026, and will continue to be revised as manufacturers submit updated prices for non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.

"The revised price list reflects the information submitted by companies up to October 27, 2026 and it will be updated as and when manufacturers submit their revised prices of non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs," the ministry added.

The move follows NPPA's announcement on October 17, 2026, regarding the trade margin rationalisation of 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines in the public interest.

The initiative was introduced to curb excessive trade margins in the supply chain, reduce treatment costs for patients, and improve access to critical oncology drugs.

Following the announcement, manufacturers were directed to submit revised price details to the regulator, which have now been reflected in the latest MRP list.

The 137 medicines covered under the trade margin rationalisation exercise include several widely used cancer therapies.

These comprise immunotherapy drugs prescribed for more than 20 types of cancer, Denosumab used in the treatment of breast and prostate cancer patients, Pegfilgrastim for the prevention of neutropenia among cancer patients, and Bevacizumab, which is approved for the treatment of colon, ovarian and cervical cancers.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals said the revised list of 543 anti-cancer medicine brands is available on the NPPA portal, which will be updated on a continuous basis as additional manufacturers submit revised pricing information.