Bihar: Neeraj Kumar Meets Nitish Kumar After 4Th Straight Win

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) Following his fourth consecutive victory in the Patna Graduates' constituency during the Bihar Legislative Council elections, senior Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar met with party National President and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence, 7 Circular Road, on Wednesday evening to seek his blessings.

Congratulating the newly re-elected Legislative Council member, Nitish Kumar extended his warm wishes and urged him to continue serving the public under the core principle of "Nyay Ke Saath Vikas" (Development with Justice), upholding the trust placed in him by the electorate.

The meeting was attended by key JD(U) leaders, including Legislative Council Deputy Leader Lalan Kumar Saraf, Chief Whip Sanjay Kumar Singh alias Gandhi Ji, State General Secretary Arun Verma, State Spokesperson Chandan Kumar Singh, and former Student Wing President Radhe Shyam.

Following the meeting, Neeraj Kumar arrived at the JD(U) state headquarters, where party workers accorded him a grand reception with floral garlands, drumbeats, and slogans praising Nitish Kumar, Nishant Kumar, and Neeraj Kumar.

Addressing party cadres, Neeraj Kumar attributed his success to the combined development agenda of Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and Health Minister Nishant Kumar, stating that their guidance and policies paved the way for the victory.

He emphasised that securing a fourth consecutive term reflects the public's unwavering faith in the party's ideology and leadership.

He extended deep gratitude to grassroots workers for their round-the-clock campaign efforts.

Several senior party figures-including MLA Hemnarayan Shah, MLC Lalan Prasad Mandal, Anil Kumar, Vasudev Kushwaha, Chandan Kumar Singh, Naval Sharma, Rudal Rai, Vinod Singh, Krishna Patel, Priyaranjan Patel, Shivshankar Nishad, Yasmin Khan, and Rajendra Singh George-were present to mark the occasion.

Neeraj Kumar defeated the RJD and Jan Suraaj candidates in the Patna Graduates MLC seat on Wednesday.

The MLC election for the eight seats, including four Graduates and four Teachers, was held on October 23, and the counting started on October 27.