Aseem Mishra Shares Cinematography Insights At Jamia Hamdard Lecture

Cinematography Insights at Jamia Hamdard

Media Matters: Connecting People, Policy & Progress, a lecture series conceptualised and curated by Professor (Dr.) Farhat Basir Khan, brought acclaimed cinematographer Aseem Mishra to Jamia Hamdard on Tuesday for an interactive session on filmmaking, visual storytelling and the creative decisions behind some of Hindi cinema's widely recognised films. Organised by the Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies (CMMS), the session offered students an opportunity to engage with Mishra, whose cinematography credits include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Paan Singh Tomar, 83 and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

The programme was presided over by Professor (Dr.) M. Z. Abdin, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, while Professor (Dr.) Reshma Nasreen, Director of CMMS, served as convenor and participated in the interaction.

Technical Craft and Creative Process

Mishra discussed how cinematography translates a script and a director's vision into a visual narrative. He explained the role of lenses, camera angles, lighting and composition, emphasising that technical decisions must serve the story rather than merely produce visually striking images. Drawing on his experience across television news, documentary filmmaking and feature films, he shared insights into the preparation involved in professional productions, including script reading, location scouting, camera placement, action-sequence planning and post-production.

Case Studies and Field Experience

Discussing 83, Mishra spoke about researching camera positions, selecting equipment and adapting to changing weather conditions. He also explained the use of Super 16 mm film stock in Paan Singh Tomar and how lens choices contributed to the portrayal of characters in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Mishra recounted his experience of documentary filmmaking in a war zone in Lebanon, associated with journalist Syed Naqvi, highlighting the need for alertness, instinct and quick decision-making in unpredictable circumstances.

Academic Mentorship and Media Literacy

The session included a shot-analysis workshop and an interactive question-and-answer segment in which students raised questions about camera equipment, shot selection and the practical challenges of filmmaking. Professor Farhat Basir Khan, who had taught Mishra at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC), Jamia Millia Islamia, recalled an early classroom exercise that required students to photograph a black cat inside a coal mine under extremely limited lighting conditions. The anecdote illustrated the importance of mastering camera fundamentals and learning to adapt technical skills to challenging environments.

The interaction also reflected the mentoring approach behind Media Matters, through which Khan has created opportunities for students to engage directly with experienced professionals and examine the realities of media practice. The series has featured prominent figures from journalism and the wider media industry, including ANI founder Prem Prakash and media executive Anurag Batra. Dedicated by Khan to Hakeem Abdul Hameed, the founder of Jamia Hamdard, Media Matters provides a platform for discussions spanning media practice, public communication, technology, professional ethics and policy-related issues. Its focus is on connecting academic learning with industry experience while encouraging students to consider the wider social responsibilities of media.

During the programme, Khan emphasised how framing, lighting, sound and the sequencing of images can influence audience interpretation, underlining the importance of visual literacy for aspiring media professionals. The session formed part of the university's engagement with media practitioners, bringing professional experience into the classroom and encouraging students to examine both the craft of storytelling and the responsibilities that accompany it. (ANI)

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