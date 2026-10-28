Education Minister Condemns Jamia Violence Labels Protesters Hooligans

Pralhad Joshi Condemns Jamia Millia Islamia Violence

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday condemned the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia, describing those involved as“hooligans” and warning that action would be taken against them. Speaking to ANI, Joshi said the issue of students' union elections had persisted since 2006, with no elections held during this period.“This is completely unacceptable. This issue has persisted since 2006; no elections have been held since then. Regarding what happened last night-those involved are certainly not students; this is the work of some hooligans. Action will be taken against them,” Joshi said.

High-Level Committee Formed to Address Grievances

Union Minister said a seven-member high-level committee comprising senior deans and professors had been constituted to examine students' concerns, including cases involving action taken against certain individuals.“As for the students' demands, a high-level, seven-member committee-comprising senior deans and professors-has been constituted. The students also raised concerns regarding actions taken against certain individuals; the committee will examine these cases, and if any action was taken unfairly, we will resolve it. We will not tolerate such hooliganism or thuggery,” he added.

Campus Unrest and Administrative Response

Tension gripped the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus on Wednesday after incidents of vandalism, stone-pelting and damage to university infrastructure were reported during protests late Tuesday night, according to an official statement. The unrest comes amid an ongoing student agitation demanding the restoration of the students' union and a definite timeline for holding elections.

University Administration Issues Warning

The university administration issued a final warning to protesting students, asking them to vacate the Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building and Ghalib Lawn in the university's North Campus or face disciplinary and legal action. The administration also announced that students' union elections would be held 15 days after approval of the union constitution. It revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued during the protest period and said a committee would be constituted to inquire into the conduct of security staff. However, protesting students rejected the administration's notice, maintaining that it did not provide a definite timeline for restoring the students' union and holding elections. They said students on hunger strike would continue their protest until their demands were met.

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