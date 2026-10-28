Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Distributes Ex-Gratia To Families Of Victims

Delhi CM Provides Financial Aid to Families of Incident Victims

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday distributed ex-gratia cheques to families who lost their loved ones in various tragic incidents in the capital. According to the Chief Minister's Office, financial assistance was provided to the family of a COVID warrior who lost her life during the pandemic, as well as to families affected by the building collapse in Satya Niketan, the fire in Tughlakabad and the drowning incident in the Jasola drain.

The Chief Minister said the loss of a loved one was irreparable. In such difficult circumstances, it was the government's responsibility to stand by the affected families and provide them with all possible assistance. The ex-gratia assistance aims to offer financial relief during this difficult time and reassure the families that they are not alone and that the Delhi Government stands with them at every step, as per the CMO.

Government Support for COVID Warriors and Incident Victims

Recognition for COVID-19 Heroes

As per the CMO, as a mark of respect for those who served the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government provided ex-gratia assistance to the family of late Omvati, a COVID warrior who worked with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The assistance reflects the government's gratitude to those who lost their lives while performing their duties during the challenging pandemic period. Financial assistance was distributed to her two sons and three daughters.

Assistance for Recent Tragedies

Financial assistance was provided to the families of the four people who lost their lives in the building collapse in Satya Niketan on September 7, 2026. The families of Late Akshat Singh Yadav, Late Arpit Jha, Late Abhishek Kumar and Late Surendra Singh were each entitled to ex-gratia assistance of ₹10 lakh. The cheques were distributed to support the affected families as they cope with the aftermath of the tragedy, as per the CMO.

The Chief Minister distributed ex-gratia cheques of ₹10 lakh each to the families of those who died in the Tughlakabad fire, ₹2 lakh to the injured and ₹20,000 each to two people who sustained minor injuries. Cheques for an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh were also distributed to the family of the person who lost their life in the drowning incident in Jasola.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's objective was not only to provide financial assistance but also to offer reassurance and support to affected families during their time of grief. Every life is precious, and understanding the pain of families who lose their loved ones in accidents and standing by them are responsibilities shared by both society and the government, as per the CMO. She assured that the Delhi Government remained committed to providing assistance to families in need, as per the rules, while keeping public welfare and human sensitivity at the forefront. (ANI)

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