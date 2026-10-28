CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Financial Aid, Maharashtra Farmers To Get Rs 5,000 Relief Within Two Days

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired an important cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The state government took many big decisions during this meeting. The state has also requested the central government for financial support. They have asked for a relief package of nearly Rs 40,000 crore. Officials mentioned that almost 97 percent of the assessment work is already complete.

What are the major decisions?

The government has announced some major relief measures. Farmers will get a special financial aid of Rs 5,000. The government will give a flat advance amount to all farmers who have suffered more than 33 percent crop damage. This move will help farmers celebrate a good Diwali. The relief money will reach the bank accounts of farmers within two days.