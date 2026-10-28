Telangana EAGLE Force Seizes Assets Worth 70 Lakh In Ganja Network Case

Telangana EAGLE Force Cracks Down on Narcotics Assets

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force has traced and forfeited assets worth approximately Rs 70.39 lakh allegedly linked to a ganja trafficking network in Warangal, as part of a financial investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said on Wednesday. The action follows the seizure of 147.300 kg of dry ganja, two vehicles and three mobile phones during the investigation. A case was registered against four individuals under the Warangal Narcotics Police Station of EAGLE Force under Sections 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii)(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Financial Investigation into Drug Networks

As the investigation progressed, the Warangal Narcotics Police expanded the inquiry beyond the seizure of narcotic substances to examine financial transactions and movable and immovable properties allegedly linked to the accused and their relatives. Investigators examined revenue passbooks, sale deeds, property tax receipts, building permissions, registration certificates and other relevant ownership and financial documents to establish the source, ownership and financial linkages of the assets under scrutiny.

Breakdown of Seized Assets

During the financial investigation under Section 68F of the NDPS Act, 1985, the investigating officer, Inspector of Police B Ravinder, identified three bank accounts and initiated action against properties associated with the accused and their family members. According to EAGLE Force, amounts totalling Rs 1,59,910 were seized or frozen in three bank accounts belonging to Munawar Ali and his family members. The investigation also identified a tractor and a motorcycle, with an estimated combined value of Rs 7.80 lakh, associated with Kilo Somaraju and Samala Raju, the brother of Samala Sheshu. In addition, three immovable properties comprising agricultural land and two open plots belonging to relatives of Nerella Sadaiah and Samala Sheshu were identified. The properties have an estimated market value of approximately Rs 61 lakh and were subjected to seizure or freezing proceedings. The total value of the identified bank funds, movable assets and immovable properties was estimated at Rs 70,39,910, EAGLE Force said.

Legal Action and Future Enforcement

The investigation focused on establishing the ownership structure and financial connections of these assets and examining their alleged links to proceeds from narcotics trafficking. Following the financial investigation and confirmation by the competent authority in Chennai, the identified properties were forfeited on October 27, 2026, under Section 68F of the NDPS Act, according to EAGLE Force. The statutory provisions of the NDPS Act provide for action against illegally acquired properties linked to illicit narcotics activities. The financial investigation aims to prevent proceeds allegedly generated through drug trafficking from being converted into assets held as legitimate wealth.

EAGLE Force said the action reflected an approach that goes beyond the seizure of narcotic substances to examine the financial networks, transactions and assets associated with suspected trafficking operations. The investigation is being pursued across the broader narcotics network, including procurement, transportation, distribution, financial transactions, asset creation and individuals who allegedly facilitate or benefit from illicit proceeds. Telangana EAGLE Force, in coordination with local police and other enforcement agencies, said it would continue intelligence-led investigations to trace the people, money, assets and networks behind the drug trade. The force reiterated that the consequences of narcotics trafficking extend beyond criminal prosecution, as assets allegedly acquired through illicit proceeds may also be subject to financial investigation and statutory action in accordance with the law. (ANI)

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