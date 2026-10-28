WPL 2027 Auction: Got Kamalini Cheaper Than We Thought, Says GG Coach Klinger

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger said the franchise was 'pretty much sorted' after acquiring G Kamalini and Orla Prendergast at the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, adding that both signings had come cheaper than expected.

GG signed Kamalini, who previously played for Mumbai Indians, for her base price of Rs 40 lakh and Ireland's seam-bowling all-rounder Prendergast for Rs 30 lakh. In all, four teams have managed to pick just 10 players so far, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru yet to sign a player.

“We're pretty much sorted. The two selections so far, we probably got cheaper than we thought, to be honest. We felt Kamalini was the best batter in the auction, the most talented batter.

“We were looking for an all-rounder to complement our squad. With the overseas selection and all of Prendergast as a medium pace all-rounder gives us plenty of options during the season.

“I was lucky enough to work with her at the Welsh Fire in the Hundred this year. She's a leading player for Ireland, also has good leadership qualities, and will be fantastic around the group,” Klinger told reporters after six sets of the auction were completed on Wednesday.

The former Australia batter said Orla's all-round skills made her a valuable addition for GG, as she becomes the first Ireland player to be a part of the five-team tournament.“It was for what we needed in terms of the purse we had left and the versatility she can give us in our squad.

“Whether there's an injury, whether we want to go for another overseas medium pace option, who can bat in the top six or seven. So she gives us a lot of versatility. As I said, I've worked with her before and she's a world-class all-rounder. So it'll be great to have her amongst the squad.”

Klinger added that the franchise's planning had been fairly straightforward, as they needed only a couple of players and had a healthy purse to work with. GG have Rs 55 lakh remaining in their purse, with one slot left to fill and all overseas spots filled.

“Our planning was not too difficult this time around. Other than the new players, we feel we had the second most in terms of purse because we only really needed to get one player if we had to as well. So given we got Kamalini a little bit cheaper than we thought we might, it opened up that overseas spot for a few options.

“In this particular auction, Orla was our first and so I think it's probably worked out a little easier. We've got one spot left, which obviously we have enough money in the purse to get someone else now. So we'll just see how that goes,” added Klinger.