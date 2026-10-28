3Rd ODI: Smriti Hails Bowlers After India Sweep Zimbabwe 3-0 In Series

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Oct 28 (IANS) India captain Smriti Mandhana praised her bowlers for restricting Zimbabwe to under 140 in the third and final ODI, saying the team has made a good start to its ODI Championship campaign ahead of the next Women's ODI World Cup after completing a 3-0 series sweep.

“Yeah, 3 ODI wins, good way to start the ODI championship for the next World Cup. Really happy with the way the bowlers stood up, keeping them under 140, and Vaishnavi, I mean, got a fifer today. Really happy that she got a fifer on the last ball,” Mandhana said after India won the third ODI by eight wickets.

India bowled Zimbabwe out for 131 in 39.5 overs, with Vaishnavi Sharma claiming five wickets for 39 runs. Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud picked up two wickets each before India chased down the target in just 17 overs to complete a clean sweep of the ODI series, having also swept the preceding T20I series.

Mandhana acknowledged Zimbabwe's efforts in the field but said India had sought to dominate the contest throughout the tour.

“Zimbabwe fielded really well and played some good cricket, but we just wanted to go out there and dominate. Apart from the first T20I, we did that. That is something which is a good thing,” she said.

The India captain was also pleased with the pacers' execution of their plans, particularly their focus on bowling at the stumps.“Our pacers tried to hit the stumps; we wanted them to do that, and it was pleasing to see,” Mandhana added.

India also used the final ODI to give more batting time to players who had not featured regularly in the format. Yastika Bhatia, who had not played an ODI for a long time, was promoted to open, while Harleen Deol also got an opportunity in the reshuffled order.

“Yastika has not played in the ODIs for a long time. We really wanted to have her bat; if we had batted first, we would have kept the same line-up. With 130, we thought she should be opening, and the same for Harleen. Really happy that they got some game time,” Mandhana said.

Chasing 132, Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 51 off 27 balls, reaching her half-century in 26 deliveries, while Pratika Rawal remained not out on 59. Harleen scored 19 before India completed the chase at 135/2 in 17 overs.