3Rd ODI: Nkomo Urges Zimbabwe To Stay Positive After Winless India Tour

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Oct 28 (IANS) Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo urged her team to maintain a positive approach and keep improving after the side finished its tour of India without a win, despite identifying several encouraging performances across the T20I and ODI series.

“Just to be more positive when we are playing. Keep that intent and keep pushing and keep improving day by day,” Nkomo said when asked about the key takeaways from the tour.

Zimbabwe lost the third ODI by eight wickets after being bowled out for 131 in 39.5 overs, as India completed a 3-0 sweep of the ODI series following their clean sweep in the T20Is.

Despite the defeats, Nkomo pointed to individual batting contributions, the bowling effort and the team's fielding as positives from the series.“Like you mentioned, there are lots of positives. We had a couple of girls scoring fifties. We had good bowling innings, and our fielding was outstanding,” she said.

Asked which players had stood out across the two series, the Zimbabwe captain singled out Nyasha Gwanzura, Beloved Biza and Modester Mupachikwa for their contributions.

“I think Nyasha Gwanzura bowled quite well. Beloved was good in both departments. Modester Mupachikwa was strong behind the stumps and in the batting as well. I think a couple of girls have put their hand up in the entire series,” Nkomo said.

Zimbabwe's batting struggled in the final ODI, with Mupachikwa top-scoring with 37 and Nkomo contributing 35. Chiedza Dhururu added 20, but the visitors could manage only 131 before India's bowlers wrapped up the innings.

Vaishnavi Sharma led India's attack with five wickets for 39 runs, while Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud claimed two wickets apiece.

India made light work of the chase, reaching 135/2 in 17 overs. Shafali Verma struck an unbeaten 51 off 27 balls, while Pratika Rawal finished on 59 not out to seal the victory and complete India's dominant run across both formats.