DTCC Subsidiary Launches Tokenization Services For Markets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) DTCC's tokenization push just moved from planning to execution. On Wednesday, the Depository Trust Company (DTC)-a subsidiary of market infrastructure provider DTCC-said it has launched tokenization services that allow eligible users to mint tokenized representations of securities already held at DTC.

DTCC's offering, the DTCC Tokenization Service (DTS), is designed to convert securities between traditional and tokenized forms while keeping the same underlying ownership rights and investor protections. DTCC says the service will support transfer of tokenized securities to digital wallets, positioning tokenization as an extension of existing post-trade workflows rather than a fully separate system. DTCC made the announcement in a Business Wire release.

DTS is live: DTC has started offering tokenization services for eligible participants. Rights remain tied to traditional custody: tokenized representations keep the same ownership rights and investor protections as the original securities. Access is already contracted: 20 DTCC clients, including major broker-dealers and custodians, have signed agreements to use the service. Regulatory groundwork exists: DTCC previously received an SEC“no action” letter for the program. Network integrations are expanding: DTS is integrated with Canton Network and DTCC's Besu private network, with more planned for 2027.

Key takeawaysDTC launches tokenization services for DTC-held securities

The core of DTS is straightforward: it enables market participants to tokenize securities that are already deposited with DTC. According to DTCC, eligible users can mint tokenized representations of those securities, with a conversion mechanism that supports both tokenized and traditional forms.

This matters for investors and market participants because it attempts to reduce friction between regulated custody and on-chain settlement models. Tokenization has long been discussed as a way to improve programmability and potentially streamline certain workflows, but many proposals struggled with questions about how tokenized assets would map to established ownership, transfer, and compliance regimes. DTCC's framing-tokenized representations that preserve ownership rights and protections-signals an intent to bridge that gap using existing infrastructure.

Who can use DTS-and why DTCC's scale is a factor

DTCC said 20 of its clients have signed agreements to access the services. The list includes well-known financial institutions and market intermediaries such as Alpaca, Citadel Securities, Citi, Clear Street, DriveWealth, Fidelity Investments, Interchange Clearing, and JPMorgan, among others.

DTCC also highlighted its scale: DTC holds more than $114 trillion in assets under custody, including stocks and exchange-traded funds. The operational weight behind DTS is a practical advantage-tokenization efforts can face adoption bottlenecks when participants lack direct ties to the custody layer. By building on DTC's custody base, DTCC is effectively lowering the number of structural leaps required for eligible firms to experiment with tokenized representations that remain anchored to the established post-trade system.

Regulatory momentum: SEC“no action” clearance and a prior rollout plan

DTCC's move to“go live” also builds on earlier regulatory and roadmap milestones. In December 2025, the US Securities and Exchange Commission issued a “no action” letter regarding DTCC's subsidiary and its tokenization program, stating it would not recommend enforcement action in connection with the proposed initiative. That development was covered earlier by Cointelegraph in reporting that pointed to DTCC's SEC greenlight in relation to its proposed tokenization service.

DTCC's timeline has also been framed around staged adoption. Earlier, in May, DTCC said it planned a full service launch of trading of tokenized securities in October 2026, following a July 2026 pilot. With DTS now live, the launch of the tokenization layer appears to be a key step ahead of any broader trading-related expansion.

Integration strategy: Canton Network, Besu, and additional blockchains in 2027

Technically, DTCC said DTS is currently integrated with Canton Network and DTCC's Besu private network. The company also indicated plans to add additional blockchain networks in 2027, signaling that DTS is intended to support multi-network connectivity rather than lock participants into a single chain.

For market builders and traders, this integration approach matters because it reflects the reality that tokenization deployments are rarely one-size-fits-all. Different institutions may prefer different network environments depending on governance, permissions, settlement models, and operational compatibility. By supporting at least two network paths from the outset-and expanding later-DTCC is positioning DTS as a platform approach, where digital wallet transfer and tokenized custody can evolve without forcing participants to abandon their preferred infrastructure entirely.

What to watch next as tokenization shifts from pilots to mainstream plumbing

With DTS now live and tied to DTC custody, the next milestone for the market is how quickly trading workflows around tokenized securities expand beyond pilots into broader adoption. DTCC's prior plan for a wider tokenized securities trading launch in October 2026-and its roadmap for adding more blockchain networks in 2027-will likely determine whether tokenization remains a proof-of-concept layered onto traditional systems or becomes a durable part of day-to-day market infrastructure.

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