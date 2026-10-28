Burundi: Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, And Development Cooperation Holds A Press Briefing On Senate's Recommendations

On October 26, 2026, His Excellency Ambassador Edouard BIZIMANA held a formal press briefing for media professionals and representatives of recruitment agencies for Burundian migrant workers. The purpose of this meeting was to present the recommendations issued by the Senate on October 8, 2026, which aim to strengthen the protection of Burundians abroad, improve migration governance, and promote the worth of the national workforce.

In his address, the Minister issued a deep appeal to all stakeholders to work in synergy to ensure respect for the dignity of citizens, effectively manage migration flows, and promote national skills within regional and international labor markets. He emphasized the need to make competence, qualifications, and professionalism the key assets of the Burundian workforce.

His remarks focused on six priority areas: improving the services provided by recruitment agencies; strengthening the role of diplomatic and consular missions in protecting Burundians abroad; supporting the repatriation of refugees all the way to their home communities; raising awareness regarding official travel and residency documents; disseminating information on cooperation agreements and ratification laws; and enhancing the competitiveness of the Burundian workforce.

The Minister reminded that the Senate's recommendations serve as a strategic guide for improving migration governance and protecting citizens. He urged recruitment agencies to conduct their operations in strict compliance with regulations, encouraged prospective emigrants to seek information before their departure, and called on diplomatic missions to remain attentive to the needs of their compatriots. Furthermore, he urged all relevant stakeholders to contribute to a regular, safe migration, and respectful of human rights.

This press briefing served to clarify the Government's expectations and strengthen trust between institutions and citizens. Migrant workers were encouraged to leverage their skills, with the aim of gaining recognition for the quality of Burundi's workforce.

In conclusion, His Excellency Ambassador Edouard BIZIMANA called for shared responsibility, reminding that every stakeholder must contribute to the success of the national migration policy. He reaffirmed that the“Burundi 2040–2060 Vision” remains the guiding framework, and noted that this press briefing marks a decisive step toward a better-governed, protective migration system that enhances Burundi's standing on the international stage.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère des Affaires Etrangères, de l'Intégration Régionale et de la Coopération au Développement, Burundi.