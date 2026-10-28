Dubai's 'Die-Hard Apple Fan' Has 53 Iphones, From The First Model To Foldable Duo - What's His Next Dream?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mohammed Shakaa did not walk into an Apple Store in Dubai carrying just a phone to exchange or a new device to collect. He arrived with 53 iPhones spanning nearly two decades of Apple's history, turning an ordinary collection into a remarkable display of devotion to the tech giant.

From the first-generation iPhone to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Shakaa brought his entire collection to the store after Apple staff contacted him the previous day and asked him to bring the devices along. His mission was to collect two Apple iPhone Duos, the latest additions to a collection he has spent years building.

According to Khaleej Times, the Dubai resident's fascination with Apple goes far beyond owning the latest gadgets. For him, every iPhone represents a chapter in the evolution of technology - and a personal challenge to collect as many models as possible.

“I have almost the whole iPhone collection, from the first generation until the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In some models, I have one or two phones in different colours. I keep them displayed at home,” Shakaa was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Originally from Karachi, Shakaa has made collecting iPhones a passion that has endured for nearly 20 years. While his collection includes a handful of devices from other brands, such as Motorola and Samsung, his loyalty remains firmly with Apple.

“My real interest has always been Apple,” he said.

“I am a die-hard Apple fan,” Shakaa added, explaining that each new generation brings changes to the camera, touchscreen, battery and operating system. Having followed these developments over the years, he said experiencing the evolution firsthand is what keeps his enthusiasm alive.

Three years of being first in line

Shakaa's excitement over Apple's newest devices did not begin with the latest launch. He told the news outlet that he had been following rumours about Apple's foldable phone for more than three years, waiting for the day speculation would finally turn into reality.

“When Apple Duo bookings opened, I got the chance to book it. I had been waiting for it for more than three years. There were only rumours before, but finally it is here. Today, I am very happy to receive it,” he said.

The latest collection addition also marked a personal milestone: Shakaa said he had been among the first people in line for a major Apple launch for three consecutive years.

“For the past three years, it has been back to back, and today my hat-trick is complete,” he said.

Having achieved that goal, he now wants other Apple fans to experience the excitement of being among the first buyers, rather than feel disappointed at missing out.

His next big Apple dream

For Shakaa, however, the journey is far from over. His next ambition takes him beyond Dubai and towards Apple's home state of California, where he hopes to attend a future launch event and secure the coveted first spot in line.

“I want to go to California for Apple's next launch and be number one there,” he said, according to the news outlet.“I want to represent myself and show them how far my craze for these phones has gone.”

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