DATA Communications Management Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - DATA Communications Management Corp.: Today reported strong early progress following its acquisition of Octacom with new customer wins, expanding commercial opportunities and emerging cross-selling activities reinforcing the strategic rationale for the acquisition and DCM's growing presence in the intelligent document processing market. DATA Communications Management Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.19.
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