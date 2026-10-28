Electrovaya Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Electrovaya Inc.: Today announced that it has entered into a strategic supply agreement with Janus Electric Holdings Limited, an Australian developer of diesel-to-electric conversion and battery-swapping systems for Class 8 heavy-duty trucks, with approximately $26 million in initial purchase orders for Electrovaya's lithium-ion battery systems to meet initial demand for Janus products in the United States and Canada. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading up $0.77 at $8.10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment