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Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc.


Date: 2026-10-28 10:07:52

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Electrovaya Inc.: Today announced that it has entered into a strategic supply agreement with Janus Electric Holdings Limited, an Australian developer of diesel-to-electric conversion and battery-swapping systems for Class 8 heavy-duty trucks, with approximately $26 million in initial purchase orders for Electrovaya's lithium-ion battery systems to meet initial demand for Janus products in the United States and Canada. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading up $0.77 at $8.10.

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Baystreet.ca

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