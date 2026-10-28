Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.: Today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, on Thursday, November 12, before the financial markets open. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $3.47.
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