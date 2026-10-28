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Pyrogenesis Inc.

Pyrogenesis Inc.


Date: 2026-10-28 10:07:52

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Announces today that it has signed a small contract with a U.S. firm that has developed technology to produce critical agricultural materials using clean energy. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.21.

MENAFN28102026000212011056ID1111879463


Baystreet.ca

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