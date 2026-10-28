Death Toll Climbs To 64 After High-Speed Train Collision In Spain

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MADRID, Oct 28 (NNN-dpa) -- The death toll from Wednesday's high-speed train collision in central Spain has more than doubled to at least 64 people, the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha said, making it even deadlier than a devastating rail accident near Adamuz in January.

The collision occurred on Wednesday morning near Urda, around 130 kilometres south of Madrid, dpa reported regional government spokeswoman Esther Padilla told Spanish television.

Two carriages of a train operated by private rail company Iryo derailed in the collision and plunged down a railway embankment, according to Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

Padilla said 146 passengers and a baby were aboard the Iryo train, while 397 people were travelling on the second train, operated by state-owned railway company Renfe.

The cause of the accident was unclear.

The Iryo train had apparently come to a halt for unknown reasons before being struck from behind by the Renfe train shortly before 9 am, local time, according to sources at Spanish rail infrastructure operator Adif who spoke to local media.

Both trains were travelling south towards Andalusia.

--NNN-dpa