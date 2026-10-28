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Lara B Aknin

Lara B Aknin


Date: 2026-10-28 10:05:11

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Distinguished Professor of Social Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Profile Articles

Dr. Lara Aknin is a Distinguished Professor of Social Psychology at Simon Fraser University, former Fellow with the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, chair of the Lancet's COVID-19 Mental Health Task Force, and a co-editor of the World Happiness Report. She holds a PhD in Social Psychology from the University of British Columbia.

Experience
  • –present Distinguished Professor of Social Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Education
  • 2012 University of British Columbia, Social Psychology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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