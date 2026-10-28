Lara B Aknin

Dr. Lara Aknin is a Distinguished Professor of Social Psychology at Simon Fraser University, former Fellow with the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, chair of the Lancet's COVID-19 Mental Health Task Force, and a co-editor of the World Happiness Report. She holds a PhD in Social Psychology from the University of British Columbia.

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