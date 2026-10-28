Associate Professor of Development Economics, DSTI/NRF South African Research Chair in Industrial Development, University of Johannesburg

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Elvis Korku Avenyo is an Associate Professor of Development Economics at the DSI/NRF South African Research Chair in Industrial Development, University of Johannesburg, where he leads research and policy engagement on industrial development, regional integration, and Africa's green and digital transformation. He has extensive experience as an African Development Economist and Industrial Policy Specialist, working with governments, regional organisations, development finance institutions, and international organisations.

He has contributed to multi-country policy advisory assignments, technical studies, and reports, including for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the World Bank, UNESCO, African Center for Economic Transformation, UNU-WIDER, and the International Labour Organization (ILO). He has published extensively in top economics journals, including Resources Policy, Energy Economics, World Development, Technovation, Applied Energy, Research Policy, Energy Policy, and the South African Journal of Economics, and has held appointments at the University of Oxford, Maastricht University, and the ILO in Geneva. He serves on the International Advisory Board of the Review of International Political Economy and is an Energy Transition Africa Fellow. He is an Expert on the United Nations Secretary-General's Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals. He holds a PhD in the Economics of Innovation, Policy Studies of Technical Change and Governance from Maastricht University and UNU-MERIT, the Netherlands.



–present Associate Professor of Development Economics, DSTI/NRF South African Research Chair in Industrial Development, University of Johannesburg 2022–present Prof, South African Research Chair in Industrial Development, University of Johannesburg

Experience