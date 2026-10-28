Emilie Canova



Institute Affiliate at the Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge Postdoctoral Researcher, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Emilie is a political geographer interested in Arctic-EU relations, as well as the interplay between Arctic governance disruption, securitisation dynamics and geo-engineering technologies. She looks at this through region-building and critical geopolitics perspectives, maps and (imaginary/mental) representations.

As part of her postdoc, her research focuses on analysing the governance issues raised by certain geoengineering techniques (SAI and OAE), globally and with a focus on the Arctic. Her work is divided into two areas: 1) an analysis of their respective legal frameworks and how it is oblivious to space; and 2) a multi-scalar analysis of the security and conflict-related issues raised by these same techniques at the geopolitical level. The geopolitical analysis will be part of a social science contribution to enhance modelling work on climate interventions.

Emilie's PhD focused on exploring EU-Arctic relations, understood as the interaction of two supra-national overlapping regions. With rapid climatic and geopolitical changes occurring in the Arctic, the EU has shown a growing interest in the region. So far, this has been largely studied as the intervention of a single actor (EU) in a single Arctic region. However, both EU and the Arctic are complex geographical entities with multiple overlapping institutions and territories. She used critical geopolitics and qualitative methodology (especially conducting interviews producing mental maps) within the broader region-building theoretical framework.

Her interests are threefold: 1) better understanding why the EU poses an ontological challenge to the Arctic region-building process; 2) reciprocally understanding the Arctic as a test for the development of the EU as a unitary geopolitical actor; 3) advancing understanding of macro-regional integration at the intersection of regional geographical imaginaries, representations and policies.

–present Institute Affiliate at the Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge

Experience