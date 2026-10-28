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Emma Ashworth

Emma Ashworth


Date: 2026-10-28 10:05:08

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Child & Adolescent Mental Health, Liverpool John Moores University
Profile Articles

I am a Chartered Psychologist and Associate Professor in Child & Adolescent Mental Health at Liverpool John Moores University. My research focuses on prevention, promotion, and early intervention, examining the factors that can predict and prevent the development of mental health difficulties in young people. My research interests include school-based interventions, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), and suicide prevention.

Experience
  • 2024–present Associate professor, Liverpool John Moores University
  • 2019–2024 Senior lecturer, Liverpool John Moores University
  • 2015–2019 Researcher, University of Manchester
Education
  • 2018 University of Manchester, PhD Education
  • 2014 Lancaster University, BSc Psychology of Education
Professional Memberships
  • British Psychological Society

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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