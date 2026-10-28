Emma Ashworth

I am a Chartered Psychologist and Associate Professor in Child & Adolescent Mental Health at Liverpool John Moores University. My research focuses on prevention, promotion, and early intervention, examining the factors that can predict and prevent the development of mental health difficulties in young people. My research interests include school-based interventions, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), and suicide prevention.

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