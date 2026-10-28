Kuwait Summons Iranian Ambassador

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that it had summoned Iran's Ambassador to Kuwait, Muhammad Tutunji, over a statement issued by the Iranian embassy in Kuwait earlier in the day.

The ministry stated that the ambassador was handed a formal note of protest and accused Iran of interference in Kuwait's rulings issued by its national courts, urging Tehran to respect international law and the UN Charter.

Previously, the Iranian embassy rejected reports that an Iranian national was involved in a plot to assassinate officials in Kuwait, following the sentencing of three men to death.