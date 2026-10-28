Three Naval Drones Attack Container Ship In Black Sea

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Three naval drones have attacked a container ship in the Black Sea, 21 nautical miles off the Bulgarian coast near Cape Kaliakra.

Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said the attack sparked a fire on board and caused serious damage to the vessel's starboard side.

The incident occurred as the defense ministers of Bulgaria, Romania and Türkiye were meeting in Sofia to discuss security issues in the Black Sea region.

Bulgaria's national radio reported that a tanker was sent ​to assist the damaged vessel, which was en route from Israel's port of Haifa to Constanța in Romania.

Drone attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria have likely killed some two-dozen international seafarers in recent weeks. At least 6 merchant ​vessels have been ​attacked.