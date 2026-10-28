All Northern Jordan Valley Roads Reopen After Massive Floods

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct 28 (Petra) – All Northern Jordan Valley roads were reopened on Wednesday after partial closures due to rising rainwater, flash floods, and soil erosion triggered by heavy downpours and gusty winds that struck the area Tuesday evening, the district's administrator of the region Abdul Rahman Rababah said.

Municipal crews and teams of the Public Works Ministry, Jordan Valley Authority, and other relevant departments endeavored to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, he told Petra in an interview.

The local administrator said efforts were still underway to clear culverts and rainwater drainage channels that were clogged by washed-down soil and rocks.

Operations were focused on the Northern Jordan Valley international highway to remove debris, and work also continued to clear culverts and channels in neighborhoods, where silt and rocks, carried by flash floods from nearby mountains and valleys, had accumulated.

He said some homes were also flooded during the storm that struck the region yesterday.

Rababah further said electricity is back on in all areas of the district that experienced outages as the power grid and utility poles were affected by the storm.

He urged local people and livestock herders to stay clear of wadi channels and flood-prone areas to avoid flash floods.

The administrator said round-the-clock operations centers were set up within the district administration, municipalities, and relevant departments, and shelters were also in place in anticipation of emergencies.

//Petra//SS