King Receives Qatar PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The prime minister conveyed to His Majesty the condolences of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani over the loss of the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted a church in Karak, and wishes for a full recovery of the injured.

The King underscored the deep-rooted ties and friendship between Jordan and Qatar, noting the importance of continuing to strengthen cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

Speaking about overall regional developments, His Majesty emphasized the need to achieve comprehensive de-escalation that guarantees the security of Arab states and restores stability to their peoples.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in the West Bank and Jerusalem, with the King warning of the dangers of Israel's continued unilateral measures against Palestinians.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the meeting.

//Petra// NQ