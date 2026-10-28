PSD Director Discusses Security Challenges With Global Delegations At SOFEX 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) - Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah met with several participating international delegations on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX).

The discussions included police representatives from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Palestine, Turkey, Brunei, Romania, Rwanda, Italy, and France.

During the meetings, Maaytah urged continuous knowledge-sharing among international security agencies, citing the need to leverage modern technology to enhance field efficiency and tackle evolving regional and global security challenges.

Maaytah said specialized events like SOFEX serve as "vital" platforms for police institutions to showcase advanced practices, build strategic partnerships, and boost overall operational readiness.

In conjunction with the conference, the PSD Museum in Aqaba opened its doors to visiting delegations and attendees. The museum showcases Jordan's policing history, detailing the PSD's humanitarian efforts and long-standing contributions to national security.

//Petra// HA