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Jordan Condoles Spain Over Train Crash Victims

Jordan Condoles Spain Over Train Crash Victims


Date: 2026-10-28 10:03:35

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs conveyed its condolences on Wednesday to the government and people of Spain over the victims of a collision between two trains in Toledo province.

Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali voiced Jordan's full solidarity with the government and people of Spain, offered condolences to the victims' families, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// NQ

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Jordan News Agency

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