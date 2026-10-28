Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline 2026: Emerging Drugs, Regulatory Milestones, And Strategic Moves By Leading Players Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharma, Bioprojet Pharma, Taisho Pharma, Takeda

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 28, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline constitutes 18+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Obstructive Sleep Apnea treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market.

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Obstructive Sleep Apnea treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Obstructive Sleep Apnea companies working in the treatment market are Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Incannex Healthcare, Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet, and others, are developing therapies for the Obstructive Sleep Apnea treatment



Emerging Obstructive Sleep Apnea therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- AD109 (Aroxybutynin + Atomoxetine), Retatrutide, Orforglipron, IHL-42X (Acetazolamide + dronabinol), ZEPBOUND/ MOUNJARO (tirzepatide), SUNOSI (solriamfetol), OZAWADE (Pitolisant), and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market in the coming years.

In October 2026, The New England Journal of Medicine published findings from the Phase III TRIUMPH-1-OSA and TRIUMPH-2-OSA trials assessing once-weekly retatrutide in adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and overweight or obesity, regardless of whether they had type 2 diabetes. By Week 80, retatrutide demonstrated greater reductions in the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) compared with placebo across the doses studied. These results highlight the potential of obesity-targeted pharmacological treatments for managing OSA, although retatrutide remains an investigational therapy and has not yet received regulatory approval.

In September 2026, Mosanna Therapeutics announced encouraging findings from the Phase I MOSAIC trial evaluating MOS118, an investigational nasal spray administered at bedtime to enhance neuromuscular control of the upper airway. The study involved 32 healthy volunteers, and the treatment was generally well tolerated across the evaluated dose groups, with no serious adverse events reported. The company planned to advance MOS118 into subsequent clinical studies involving patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

In August 2026, Incannex announced that the first participant had received treatment in the DReAMzz Phase II dose-optimization trial evaluating IHL-42X. The study aims to identify an optimal dosing regimen and inform the design of subsequent Phase III trials. Previously reported results from the Phase II RePOSA study demonstrated statistically significant reductions in the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) compared with placebo, with individual patient reductions reaching up to 83%. However, this figure represents the maximum reduction observed in an individual participant rather than the average treatment effect.

In June 2026, Eli Lilly reported encouraging results from late-stage clinical trials evaluating retatrutide in adults with obesity and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The investigational triple GIP/GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist demonstrated significant reductions in OSA severity while producing substantial weight loss, highlighting the potential of metabolic therapies as an effective treatment approach for sleep apnea.

In May 2026, Apnimed announced positive topline results from its Phase III SynAIRgy trial evaluating AD109, an investigational once-nightly oral therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The trial showed significant reductions in the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) and meaningful improvements in disease severity, supporting the company's plans to pursue regulatory submissions.

In March 2026, LivaNova's aura6000 hypoglossal nerve stimulation system received FDA Premarket Approval (PMA) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) who are unable to tolerate or have not responded adequately to positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy. The implantable neurostimulation device provides an alternative therapeutic option for eligible patients with OSA.

In July 2025, Apnimed reported positive topline findings from LunAIRo, its second Phase 3 trial of AD109 (aroxybutynin 2.5 mg, atomoxetine 75 mg) in adults with obstructive sleep apnea. Earlier, in May, the company shared results from its SynAIRgy trial of AD109.T

In May 2025, LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a leading medical technology company, today released 12-month top-line results from its OSPREY randomized controlled trial (RCT), assessing the efficacy of the aura6000 System for treating moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). After 12 months of treatment, the responder rate in the therapy group was 65%, with responders defined as patients achieving at least a 50% reduction from baseline in the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) and an AHI below 20. The study highlights a unique neurostimulation approach called proximal hypoglossal nerve stimulation (p-HGNS), which uses six electrodes placed on the proximal trunk of the hypoglossal nerve to broadly target airway muscles and allow personalized therapy adjustments.

In May 2025, Apnimed reported positive Phase III SynAIRgy trial results for AD109, an oral OSA therapy. The study achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating a significant reduction in the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) at 26 weeks compared to placebo. Effectiveness was observed across all severities of OSA and various weight groups. AD109 was well-tolerated, with no serious treatment-related adverse events. These findings support AD109's potential as a first-in-class oral treatment for OSA.

In Jan 2025, Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA has approved its IND application for a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess lorundrostat for the treatment of Sleep Apnea (OSA) and hypertension. The trial is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025. In January 2025, Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and other conditions related to aldosterone imbalance, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application. This approval allows the company to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the effects of lorundrostat in patients with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and hypertension. The trial is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Overview

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a sleep-related breathing disorder characterized by repeated partial or complete blockage of the upper airway during sleep, resulting in interrupted breathing, reduced oxygen levels, and poor sleep quality. Common symptoms include loud snoring, gasping during sleep, excessive daytime sleepiness, and morning headaches. Risk factors include obesity, older age, and anatomical abnormalities of the upper airway. If left untreated, OSA may increase the risk of cardiovascular complications, including hypertension and heart disease.

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Emerging Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



AD109 (Aroxybutynin + Atomoxetine): Apnimed

Retatrutide: Eli Lilly and Company

Orforglipron: Eli Lilly and Company

IHL-42X (Acetazolamide + dronabinol): Incannex Healthcare

ZEPBOUND/ MOUNJARO (tirzepatide): Eli Lilly and Company

SUNOSI (solriamfetol): Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals OZAWADE (Pitolisant): Bioprojet

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Route of Administration

Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Molecule Type

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Obstructive Sleep Apnea Assessment by Product Type

Obstructive Sleep Apnea By Stage and Product Type

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Assessment by Route of Administration

Obstructive Sleep Apnea By Stage and Route of Administration

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Assessment by Molecule Type Obstructive Sleep Apnea by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Obstructive Sleep Apnea Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Obstructive Sleep Apnea product details are provided in the report. Download the Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Obstructive Sleep Apnea therapies

Some of the key companies in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Obstructive Sleep Apnea are - Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Therapix Biosciences, Bioprojet Pharma, Axsome Therapeutics/ Jazz Pharmaceuticals and others.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Analysis:

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Obstructive Sleep Apnea drugs and therapies

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers



Rising Disease Prevalence: Increasing rates of obesity, aging populations, and growing awareness of sleep-related breathing disorders are driving demand for innovative OSA treatments.

Advancements in Treatment Approaches: Development of novel pharmacological therapies, implantable neurostimulation devices, and personalized treatment options is supporting pipeline growth.

Unmet Medical Needs: Limitations associated with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, including poor patient adherence, are encouraging the development of alternative treatments.

Increasing Clinical Research: Growing investment in clinical trials and research into novel therapeutic targets is expanding the obstructive sleep apnea treatment pipeline. Improved Diagnosis and Awareness: Greater awareness, improved screening, and advancements in diagnostic technologies are supporting early diagnosis and demand for effective treatments.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Barriers



Limited Pharmacological Treatment Options: The lack of widely established disease-specific drug therapies presents challenges for pharmaceutical companies developing new OSA treatments.

Clinical Trial Challenges: Demonstrating meaningful improvements in apnea severity, oxygen levels, and patient outcomes can complicate clinical development and regulatory approval.

High Development Costs: Research, clinical trials, and regulatory requirements for novel therapies and medical devices can increase development costs.

Patient Adherence Issues: Poor adherence to existing treatments, particularly CPAP, highlights persistent treatment challenges and may complicate the assessment of new therapies. Regulatory and Market Access Hurdles: Stringent approval requirements, reimbursement uncertainties, and competition from established treatment options may delay commercialization and limit market adoption.

Scope of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies: Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Incannex Healthcare, Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet, and others

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies: AD109 (Aroxybutynin + Atomoxetine), Retatrutide, Orforglipron, IHL-42X (Acetazolamide + dronabinol), ZEPBOUND/ MOUNJARO (tirzepatide), SUNOSI (solriamfetol), OZAWADE (Pitolisant), and others

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Assessment: Obstructive Sleep Apnea current marketed and Obstructive Sleep Apnea emerging therapies Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Dynamics: Obstructive Sleep Apnea market drivers and Obstructive Sleep Apnea market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Report Introduction

2. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Executive Summary

3. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Overview

4. Obstructive Sleep Apnea- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Preclinical Stage Products

10. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapeutics Assessment

11. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Key Companies

14. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Key Products

15. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Unmet Needs

16. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.