Dostance App Launches Personalized Posture App With Guided Daily Exercises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New App Turns a Short Quiz Into a Daily Posture Routine for Desk Workers

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoStance has launched a personalized posture and wellness app that focuses on short, guided exercises. The app pairs daily posture routines with habit trackers, lifestyle challenges, and a specialist-curated content library, giving users a structured way to work on posture at home. The launch comes as desk work and phone use keep posture near the top of everyday wellness concerns.

A Routine Built Around Each User

DoStance starts with a short onboarding quiz covering the user's posture, routine and goals. Then the app builds a personalized plan of short guided exercises aimed at specific patterns, including rounded shoulders, forward head posture and slouching at a desk. Exercises that take only a few minutes a day need no equipment, no posture brace and no gym membership. Content covers posture exercises, stretches, mobility work and guidance on proper sitting posture for desk setups.

Mike Boston, Wellness Advisor at DoStance, said: "Posture is a habit before it is anything else. Short daily work changes it faster than anything you strap on."

What Is Inside the DoStance App

DoStance was built to remove the guesswork around posture work – what to do, how long and how often. Features include:



A personalized posture plan with short guided exercise sessions;

Routines for rounded shoulders, forward head posture and desk posture;

Mobility and stretching work to support better positioning;

Daily trackers for step goals, hydration and wellness habits; Lifestyle challenges plus a specialist-curated article library.



Optional add-on content and upgrades are available for users ready to take their routine further. Every extra is explained before purchase and is never pre-selected.

Transparent Billing and Support

DoStance displays all pricing, billing frequency and renewal terms at checkout before any purchase is confirmed. Subscriptions can be managed directly in the user portal on the website, and a support team is always available to help.

About DoStance

DoStance is a personalized posture and wellness app offering guided exercise plans, progress trackers, lifestyle challenges and expert-curated content. DoStance is a personalized fitness program, not medical care. Users should consult a healthcare provider before starting any new exercise program.

DoStance is available now – take the quiz and get your personalized posture plan today.

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