Interact Joins Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program To Strengthen Enterprise Intranet Security With Claude Mythos 5.1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced cyber defense capabilities build on Interact's established security controls to help protect enterprise customers' workplace knowledge and communications

NEW YORK and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact Software, an AI-native employee experience and enterprise intranet platform provider, today announced it has joined Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program (CVP), adding Claude Mythos 5.1 to its security team's capabilities. The investment builds on Interact's established security foundation to protect the workplace knowledge, employee information and trusted communications enterprises rely on.

Interact's security team is using the program's advanced AI capabilities to identify and investigate potential vulnerabilities and strengthen cyber defense across its platform and environments. Access to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Opus 5.5 and Claude Sonnet 5.5 extends the tools available for this ongoing work.

This investment supports Interact's continued commitment to enterprise security and reliability, building on the permissions that govern access to workplace information and the security release process used to address vulnerabilities.

“Millions of people around the world rely on Interact to get work done every day. Building the most reliable, secure, and resilient platform requires continued investment in cutting edge technologies as threats evolve,” said Daniel Wardin, Chief Technology Officer at Interact Software.“Claude Mythos adds advanced capabilities to our security team's ongoing work to protect the world's most discerning enterprise buyers.”

Advancing cyber defense across the Interact environment

Enterprise intranets bring together company policies, employee information, trusted communications and workplace tools, with connections to identity systems, HR platforms, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. They help employees find authoritative answers and complete tasks across connected systems.

Protecting the intranet means safeguarding the information it holds, the actions it enables and the trust employees place in its communications. As AI assistants and agents support those activities, enforcing existing permissions remains essential to governing what people and AI can access and do.

Frontier AI can help security teams identify vulnerabilities and investigate how weaknesses could be combined. Interact is using these capabilities to support its defensive work and help the team identify and address potential issues within its own platform.

Anthropic structures the program into Defense Access, Red Team Access and Specialized Access, reflecting different security activities and verification requirements. Interact's participation is at the Defense Access tier. Its use of the program builds on the security controls in place and remains subject to the scope of its approved access.

What this means for customers

Customers benefit from additional defensive AI capabilities supporting Interact's ongoing security work. Findings go through Interact's security release process so potential vulnerabilities can be investigated and addressed. Specific details that could help attackers will not be published.

All platform testing runs in Interact-controlled environments without using customer tenants or customer data. Security teams can contact their Customer Success Manager or visit Interact's Trust Center to learn more about Interact's security practices.

About the Cyber Verification Program

Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program provides qualifying security professionals with access to advanced Claude capabilities for approved cybersecurity work. Access is determined by the scope of that work and the security controls in place.

Looking ahead

This ongoing security investment strengthens the foundations behind Cue, Conductor and Interact MCP as AI access to workplace knowledge and actions evolves.

Learn more: Interact Trust Center

About Interact Software

Interact Software is an AI-native employee experience and enterprise intranet platform for internal communications, employee engagement and workplace knowledge. It brings company news, trusted information and workplace tools together in a personalized experience for office, frontline and distributed employees. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide, including Levi's, Domino's, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Subway, use Interact. For more information, visit interactsoftware.com.

Media contact: Emma Johnson | ...